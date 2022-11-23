Caught on video: 12-year-old beaten with crutch in unprovoked attack, police say

NEW YORK – A walking aid was used as a weapon in Brooklyn.

Police are looking for the man who beat a 12-year-old boy in an unpovoked attack with a crutch.

Police released video of a man running down the street. The video shows him running down the street. He crosses and starts beating the 12-year-old boy with a crutch. After several hits, the metal looks bent. The suspect then walks away, apparently yelling.

It happened at the corner of Saint Paul’s Place and Saint Paul’s Court last Thursday the 17th around 7:30 a.m. The 12-year-old, police say, was headed to a nearby train station when the man went after him unprovoked.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 11/17/22 at approx. 7:38 AM, on the corner of St Paul’s Pl & St Paul’s Ct in Brooklyn, the suspect, unprovoked, struck a 12-year-old male multiple times with a crutch before fleeing. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/eXOTkSRs2j — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 23, 2022

The victim was taken to an urgent care center and had minor injuries to his head.

“It’s kind of sad something like that could happen and we don’t know about it, because a lot of kids live over here. So hopefully he does get catched, because that’s not something you should do,” one person said.

Francisco Martinez says the attack isn’t surprising to him. He feels like he keeps hearing about random attacks in New York City.

“I’ve been living around here for over 50 years but it’s changed a lot down here,” Martinez said.

“Do you feel safe around here?” Gainer asked.

“Yeah, because people know me and my family,” he said.

This happened right by a church. Gainer showed the video to several people, who did not recognize the man.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.