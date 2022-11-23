CAZs are ‘an important step’ but could be ‘confusing’ many drivers

Bristol will be the next city to launch its Clean Air Zone on Monday, November 28, with private petrol and diesel cars being charged £9 to drive in the zone. A handful of other cities will also launch their zones in 2023.

A Clean Air Zone was launched in Tyneside (Newcastle and Gateshead) in October 2022, with cameras in operation and signage around the area. However, motorists haven’t had to pay yet, with charges only being introduced on January 30, 2023.

Charging will be introduced in two phases – with non-compliant taxis, private hire vehicles, buses, coaches and HGVs being charged from January. Vans and light goods vehicles will not face charges until July 2023 to allow extra time for vehicle replacements, which are currently affected by a national supply shortage.

Non-compliant lorries, buses and coaches will be hit with £50-a-day tolls, while the worst polluting vans and taxis will be charged £12.50 per day.

