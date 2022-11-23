Cheapest day to book flights isn’t Black Friday

As Black Friday approaches, many airlines and holiday companies are launching deals. However, an expert told Express.co.uk that there’s a better day to snag a deal on a plane ticket.

Sebastian Texier, a travel expert at Hopper, claimed: “Industry data says the Tuesday after Black Friday (November 29) is actually the cheapest day to book flights, so hold off from immediately buying on Black Friday.”

Black Friday can be a great time to snag a deal but some Britons could be better off waiting until the following Tuesday as airlines may offer even better deals.

Known as Travel Deal Tuesday, Skyscanner also says the Tuesday after Black Friday is a time when travel companies may offer “unbeatable deals”.

If British tourists don’t spot their dream deal on Black Friday, it could be worth holding off to see what Travel Deal Tuesday might bring.

