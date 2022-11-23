Chris Evert, a Pioneer in Revolutionizing Women’s Tennis, Stands Firmly by WTA World No.1’s Strong Comments After a Recent Disturbing Report

Throughout her iconic journey, the 18-time singles Grand Slam champion, Chris Evert often astounded the audience with her incredible performances on the court. However, now that the American tennis legend is retired, she is using her platform to talk about issues like politics, gender equality, and discrimination. Evert, for voicing her opinions on such issues, has received a lot of limelight from the audience.

However, apart from Evert, another tennis great, Iga Swiatek is being praised for using her platform to raise awareness about social issues. Notably, Swiatek was recently horrified when she came to know about the recent allegations of abuse on Poland’s tennis federation president. The world’s no.1 women’s tennis player further raised her voice to seek action against the ones involved in the horrifying act. Additionally, Swiatek was also backed by Evert, who praised her for using her platform for taking a stand against such issues.

Chris Evert backs Iga Swiatek for her stand against Polish tennis president

A plethora of fans were surprised when a Polish MP, Katarzyna Kotula, made a devastating revelation of being abused when she was a teenager. She also revealed the name of the person who abused her by saying it was her then-coach, Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, who is currently the president of Poland’s tennis federation. Being a Pole, Iga Swiatek was understandably horrified by such acts.

The reigning US Open and French Open champion used her platform to issue a lengthy statement highlighting the issue of violence faced by women. Swiatek further raised awareness about the importance of supporting victims of harassment and violence, while demanding stringent action to be taken by tennis authorities against Skrzypczynski.

Chris Evert, who is also vocal about social issues, took note of Swiatek’s lengthy statement on social media. The 18-time singles Grand Slam champion backed Swiatek by praising her for using the online platform to talk about such horrifying issues. Evert stated, “Just read this… well done, @iga_swiatek for owning and using your platform to speak out about abuse towards women, not only in tennis, but in every field…It’s got to stop..🙏”.

Another Polish athlete condemned the Polish Tennis Association president

It was not only female tennis athletes who showed their support for Swiatek in condemning the Polish Tennis Association president. The ATP Polish tennis star, Hubert Hurkacz, also expressed his concerns over the safety of female athletes on the WTA tour.

The former world No. 9 tennis player also issued a lengthy statement highlighting the abuse and violence faced by female athletes. Hurkacz further urged the authorities to take the appropriate steps considering the issue while stating that he supports all women and all those who have faced abuse and violence.

