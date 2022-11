Cloud specialist Cloud4C achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status – ETCIO SEA

Cloud4C, a globally leading cloud specialist for mission-critical environments, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognises Cloud4C’s proven technology and deep expertise to help customers implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices or help them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Cloud4C as an AWS Partner that provides demonstrated expertise in CI-CD deployment and integration, code lifecycle management including monitoring and logging, performance management, Infrastructure-as-Code consulting, and security advancement for development processes.

“Cloud4C is proud to achieve AWS DevOps Competency status,” lauds Deb Deep Sengupta, President and CRO of Cloud4C. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.” He further adds, “We at Cloud4C help our partners choose the right strategy, tools, and skills to drive agile development operations. Migration of DevOps practices on the AWS cloud unlocks routes to increased efficiency and faster unleashing of innovative offerings in the market.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

As a leading DevOps services provider, Cloud4C has successfully assisted thousands of global leaders in their cloud transformation journey by leveraging the best DevOps tools powered by cloud. Whether a greenfield cloud/multi-cloud environment, Cloud4C’s certified cloud experts and DevOps tool competencies can help businesses bolster their development operations powered by cloud.