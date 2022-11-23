Cook reviews: Enjoy these lesser-known holiday movies

“George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” (1993)

I remember seeing this, all alone in an auditorium, in 1993, and thinking that it deserved to be seen by much larger audiences. Now, maybe more people will finally see this movie that was a flop in theaters.

“George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” stars, of all people, Macaulay Culkin. At the time, this was a kind of gimmick, because Culkin, who’s impressive here, still was the young star everyone loved from the “Home Alone” movies.

It’s a pretty movie, with beautiful sets and lots of energy that make it a good introduction for younger children to the ballet and its gorgeous music. It has lots of child dancers, both boys and girls, and it’s truly a sight to see regardless of how old a viewer is.

3 stars

“A Dog of Flanders” (1960)

Want to have a good and happy cry with your family? Then look no father than “A Dog of Flanders” for a heartwarming tale about the importance of art and kindness.

The setting is Belgium in the 19th Century. Nello (David Ladd) lives in a small village with his grandfather. They find a poor dog that has been beaten almost to death, rescue him and name him Petrasche.

Nello sells milk, and Petrasche, soon recovered, pulls a cart.

That’s about all you need to know except that Theodore Bikel plays an artist who recognizes talent in Nello.

When we were first married – it’s been 31 years now – my husband encouraged me to watch this movie. I reluctantly agreed, and ended up wiping my eyes and apologizing to him. It is one of our favorite films to watch together. I hope it brings your family as much joy and hope as it does us.

The story has been made into a movie a number of times, but the 1960 film is the finest, so be sure to look for that particular version.

4 stars

“Arthur Christmas” (2011)

This is sadly overlooked, smart, movie by Aardman Animation (known for the “Wallace and Gromit” adventures.)

This updates the traditional Santa Claus legend. In this one, Santa’s transportation is supersonic, and no reindeer are necessary. Hundreds of elves, though, are work hard on their Christmas-Eve mission.

“Santa” is not so much a name as a title: It’s passed down from generation to generation. In the movie, the current Santa is on his 70th mission – he very well may retired when he returns from his global gift-giving, passing the role on to his oldest son, Steve (Hugh Laurie.)

His younger son Arthur (James McAvoy) is likeable enough but he also messes up a lot.

Still, it’s Arthur who realizes that one little girl has been missed. And he teams up with Grandsanta (Bill Nighy) to deliver the presents the old-fashioned way.

This is a rollicking, clever yarn that will engage grownups, too.

3 ½ stars

