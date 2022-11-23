Coronation Steet face more Ofcom complaints after racism storyline

Schoolboy Max (played by Paddy Beaver) has been getting involved with the wrong crowd and has been coerced into adopting his new girlfriend Lauren’s racist ways. Max began to get close to Griff Reynold (Michael Condron) over the last couple of weeks and began to show signs of taking an interest in his group. Now, viewers have been left “disgusted” by the storyline and taken their views to Ofcom.

The long-standing ITV soap has received a number of complaints in the last week about Max being radicalised.

Ofcom has revealed that Coronation Street received 139 complaints from viewers since the story first began.

After spending too long with Griff, Max has since been influenced by his new girlfriend Lauren and her racist views.

Recent scenes saw Max being shown a disturbing propaganda film against Muslims, before defending his girlfriend against Alya.

READ MORE: Emmerdale’s Victoria Sugden walks out on David after police confession