Coronation Steet face more Ofcom complaints after racism storyline

Schoolboy Max (played by Paddy Beaver) has been getting involved with the wrong crowd and has been coerced into adopting his new girlfriend Lauren’s racist ways. Max began to get close to Griff Reynold (Michael Condron) over the last couple of weeks and began to show signs of taking an interest in his group. Now, viewers have been left “disgusted” by the storyline and taken their views to Ofcom.
The long-standing ITV soap has received a number of complaints in the last week about Max being radicalised.
Ofcom has revealed that Coronation Street received 139 complaints from viewers since the story first began.
After spending too long with Griff, Max has since been influenced by his new girlfriend Lauren and her racist views.
Recent scenes saw Max being shown a disturbing propaganda film against Muslims, before defending his girlfriend against Alya.
READ MORE: Emmerdale’s Victoria Sugden walks out on David after police confession
She began to become concerned about him and Lauren’s racist behaviour, but this went over his head and made her more concerned.
The harsh storyline for Max left viewers terrified for the youngster, taking to Twitter to complain.
Fan of the soap Mika Dehaan wrote: “Max, you’re smarter than this… I hoped.”
@CultofJack commented: “This is sad. How do you stop a boy like Max from becoming radicalised? What happens to Max when the group turn on the weakest?”
The racism storyline saw dodgy activist Griff groom Max and forcing him to join his far-right group, with an ambition to make their opinions known in Weatherfield.
Max recently got a job at Speed Daal, where his employers are Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King), Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) and ex-friend Daryan.
Now, his new “friends” are turning him against his former employers and friends, leaving them concerned for his wellbeing.
It isn’t just the grooming that fans have been concerned about after many will be convinced she and Lauren are related.
After bedding him to gain his loyalty, Lauren has seemed to have her claws in deep, despite Max disagreeing with her and Griff’s views.
Viewers claimed that Lauren could be Max’s half-sister, after mistaking her for Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) who recently departed from the show.
Coronation Street fans have urged the youngster to “bin” his new friends, especially after a recent attack on Daryan.
Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8pm on ITV.
Source link