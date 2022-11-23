Coronation Street heartbreak for Summer as she suffers loss

Summer (played by Harriet Bibby) and Aaron (James Craven) have been planning to give their baby up for adoption to Esther (Vanessa Hehir) and Mike Hargrave (Tom Lorcan). She blackmailed the couple into giving her £10,000 for Aaron’s dad to go into rehab in exchange for her not to have an abortion. Now, official spoilers reveal that Summer is left heartbroken when she suffers a miscarriage, but will she tell Esther and Mike the truth?
In upcoming scenes, Summer calls at the flat on her lunch break to find Aaron there with his Dad.
Eric admits he’s an alcoholic but is determined to stay off the booze with the help of Aaron and Summer.
The topic of his rehab soon surfaces when he asks how they raised the money for his treatment, with the pair claiming they borrowed it from Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).
Summer reiterates to Aaron that Billy mustn’t find out about the baby, and explains the only solution is to move away as she grows, returning after she has given birth.
She tells Aaron that she has an appointment with the midwife and will be meeting Esther and Mike.
After her appointment, Summer tells the couple that she and Aaron are planning to move away until the baby is born.
Esther suggests that Summer should move in with them, but will the teenager back out of their agreement?
Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) tells Summer that Aaron’s dad has been drinking again before they hurry out of Esther and Mike’s to confront Eric.
Waiting for Aaron to return, Summer receives a text from Esther telling her how much they are looking forward to her moving in.
Will Summer tell Esther the devastating news?
In the factory, Summer tries to get on with her normal life but soon doubles over in pain, before Carla Barlow (Alison King) and Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) send her home.
Later, Aaron tells Summer that his Dad has agreed to return to rehab and they shouldn’t see him for a while.
As they see Mike and Esther again, the teenagers share a guilty look as the expectant parents reveal they have redecorated the spare room for her.
Esther places her hand on Summer’s stomach, but it all gets too much for her and she rushes out of the room.
Will Summer come clean about her pregnancy? Or will she continue the lie in order to make sure Aaron is safe from his dad?
Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8pm on ITV.
