Coronation Street heartbreak for Summer as she suffers loss

Summer (played by Harriet Bibby) and Aaron (James Craven) have been planning to give their baby up for adoption to Esther (Vanessa Hehir) and Mike Hargrave (Tom Lorcan). She blackmailed the couple into giving her £10,000 for Aaron’s dad to go into rehab in exchange for her not to have an abortion. Now, official spoilers reveal that Summer is left heartbroken when she suffers a miscarriage, but will she tell Esther and Mike the truth?

In upcoming scenes, Summer calls at the flat on her lunch break to find Aaron there with his Dad.

Eric admits he’s an alcoholic but is determined to stay off the booze with the help of Aaron and Summer.

The topic of his rehab soon surfaces when he asks how they raised the money for his treatment, with the pair claiming they borrowed it from Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).

Summer reiterates to Aaron that Billy mustn’t find out about the baby, and explains the only solution is to move away as she grows, returning after she has given birth.

