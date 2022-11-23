Crypto blues making exchanges look for new revenue streams

Regulatory ambivalence and subdued demand sentiment could push Indian cryptocurrency players to look at diversifying into alternate revenue streams, and while exchanges say crypto will continue to be their mainstay, many analysts believe they could be left with little choice.

Some of the players in the space have begun tapping into potential adjacencies.

CoinDCX, which launched a venture investment arm, has invested in startups in the Web3 infrastructure space.



CoinSwitch Kuber, which also has a venture fund for Web3 startups, is looking to become a broader retail investment platform, with other asset class options such as mutual funds and US stocks on its app.

“We have an exchange business, but the plan has been to not limit ourselves to exchange. We have launched CoinDCX Ventures to grow the Web3 ecosystem,” CoinDCX cofounder and CEO Sumit Gupta told ET.

Its venture investment arm has invested in 13 startups so far, of which almost two-thirds are in the Web3 infrastructure space, he said.



Discover the stories of your interest





“The emphasis will continue to be on building Web3 infrastructure. And we continue to remain excited about several themes and are in the process of identifying companies working on scale, identity, security, (and) asset management solutions,” Gupta said.

CoinSwitch Kuber, which has been backed by Tiger Global, Andreessen Horowitz and Coinbase Ventures, is planning to launch an investment platform for mutual funds and US stocks in its efforts to diversify.

People aware of the development said the company is looking to be a one-stop shop for retail investors, but it plans to remain crypto first.

“If people are looking to diversify their investment holdings from crypto into other asset classes, why shouldn’t we offer them the platform to do that — that’s the solution we’re looking to provide,” an executive at the crypto trading platform told ET.

CoinSwitch Kuber is planning to launch trading of an additional asset class by January. It has also started a $10-million venture fund for Web3 startups in August this year.

Globally, 2022 has been a turbulent year for the cryptocurrency industry with stablecoins crashing earlier in the year and the recent collapse of FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The main reason behind cryptocurrencies entering the bear market is pegged to be the drying up of liquidity in global financial markets as central banks started raising interest rates to battle high inflation levels.

Regulatory journey





In India, the journey for the crypto sector has been marked with ups and downs in terms of regulatory moves.

Cryptocurrency’s first official recognition in the country happened in 2018, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked banks to sever money supply to crypto exchanges. This directive was later quashed by the Supreme Court in 2020, leading to a flurry of investments in the sector.

In 2021, the government planned to introduce a Bill in parliament to prohibit private cryptocurrencies, but the plan did not fructify.

Later, a 30% tax on virtual digital assets was introduced in the Union budget for 2022-23, thereby taxing cryptocurrencies at a higher rate than various other asset classes like stocks, mutual funds, and gold.

Following this, a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) was imposed on cryptocurrency transfers effective from July 1.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by volume, had last week said he didn’t think the crypto environment in India was very friendly, and that the exchange business in the country was not viable.

“To be honest, I don’t think India is a very crypto-friendly environment… If you are going to tax 1% on each transaction, there is not going to be that many transactions,” Zhao was quoted as saying by TechCrunch at a conference organised by the publication.

“A user could trade 50 times a day and they will lose like 70% of their money,” he said. “There is not going to be any volume for an order book type of exchange. So, we don’t see a viable business in India today. We just have to wait. We are in conversation with a number of industry associations and influential people and trying to put some logic there.”

Notably, while the RBI has on several occasions flagged its concerns with cryptocurrencies, the government has indicated the need for global consensus to regulate the ecosystem.

In July this year, pointing out that the central bank has sought a ban on cryptocurrencies, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told parliament that “international collaboration” would be needed for any effective regulation or ban on cryptocurrency as the digital currency is borderless in nature.

“Cryptocurrencies are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage,” she had said while responding to questions raised in the Lok Sabha. “Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards.”

Analysts said a lack of clarity on the regulatory front could compel players in the ecosystem to look for alternatives.

“While the overall outlook for crypto was very positive, the lack of regulatory clarity has led to a lot of grief for crypto operators,” said Ranadurjay Talukdar, partner and payments leader at EY India. “The equivalence is that of the fintechs in the cards space — even they are thinking of pivoting the business model around the RBI digital lending guidelines. The lack of regulatory clarity will naturally necessitate the players to move away into other business lines,” he said.

Next steps

Stock trading is one of the more organic adjacencies to crypto trading, Talukdar said. “If I look at adjacencies, the most natural one for a crypto player will be stock trading. That’s clearly the idea. It is a very under penetrated market from a retail trading standpoint,” he said. “Having said that, it’s a very different ballgame because the rules of crypto trading are very different compared to stock trading.”

CoinDCX’s Gupta said the company has been working on a number of alternate solutions, but the exchange business became the mainstay because of the crypto bull run.

CoinDCX recently diversified into decentralised finance to establish a broader footprint in the global Web3 space. In August, it announced Okto – a keyless self-custodial wallet that allows users access to over 100 decentralised apps.

“Okto has witnessed a great response. We have a waitlist of 100,000 users. The Beta app will be shortly released for Indian users first,” Gupta told ET.

“We had a lot of solutions from two years back, but the exchange or buying/selling of crypto organically picked up because the market was going up. The suite of products has been there, and the plan is focussed on enabling the ecosystem to grow. As I mentioned, that is the approach from the start, but the exchange business picked up during the bull market,” he said.

On a retail level, volumes of crypto transactions have fallen during the year as various factors including introduction of tax rules, stablecoin crash earlier this year, and the collapse of FTX this month, impacted demand sentiment.

This is making crypto players to consider other options.

“Now that crypto transactions and profitability have fallen because of the volatility, it makes sense to diversify,” said Mihir Gandhi, payments transformation leader at PwC India. “Options like metaverse are also being talked about but we’ll have to see whether it works. It is a very tight scenario for these players,” he said.

With the end of the bull run in the crypto markets, investors in these startups have also tightened purse strings in line with a broader trend.

This year, funding by venture capital and private equity investors in cryptocurrency and blockchain startups in India has been gradually drying up – from $464.4 million in January-March to $181.4 million in April-June and $125.3 million in July-September. In the October-December period, so far, startups in the space have raised $68 million, according to data sourced from Tracxn.

Even though on an aggregate basis, at $835.8 million this amounts to record funding raised by startups in the sector during a year, more than half of it is concentrated in the first quarter of 2022.

Looking at alternative business models and revenue streams could also potentially be a way for crypto exchanges to generate liquidity in a crunch scenario.

“Liquidity is a very important requirement,” EY’s Talukdar said. “Building liquidity is very important for the business model. But given that most Indian crypto players are well funded startups, they should not have liquidity problems in the short run. But they’ll have to generate a profitable stream because a consistent cash flow is very vital for the sustenance,” he said.

“One area, which is also a natural progression for crypto players, is CBDCs (central bank digital currencies),” Talukdar said. “RBI did a pilot for wholesale CBDCs, and it is a space where crypto players can potentially explore. It might be fundamentally a different philosophy, but in a strongly regulated jurisdiction like India, CBDCs will have a strong business case,” he added.

The RBI recently announced pilots in both wholesale and retail segments of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), the regulator’s answer to private cryptocurrencies.

