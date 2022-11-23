Custodian of Crown Margareta meets Pope Francis in Vatican City visit

Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, met with Pope Francis during a recent visit to the Vatican City. The daughter of the last King of Romania, Michael I, was accompanied by her husband Prince Radu.

The couple were greeted by representatives of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household as they entered the Apostolic Palace.

Margareta and Radu were then received by Pope Francis in the private library.

The Custodian of the Crown handed the Argentine-born head of the Catholic Church a collection of 96 engravings in a tribute to her late father’s 96-year life.

King Michael died in 2017 just twenty years after his citizenship was restored which allowed him to visit the Balkan nation.

