Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull for 2023 as Mercedes lose out

Red Bull have confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo has returned to the team as their reserve driver for the 2023 season, putting an end to the recent speculation over a potential move to Mercedes. The much-loved Aussie star was dropped by McLaren after last weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and had been in talks with several teams over the possibility of taking up a back-up role ahead of next year.

Ricciardo was thought to have spoken to Mercedes regarding a role at the German team from next year onwards, with a view to taking up a race seat with the Silver Arrows or elsewhere for the 2024 season. However, a return to Red Bull had long been considered as the 33-year-old’s most likely course of action and it has been revealed that he will be back at the newly-crowned Constructors’ Championship winners when the new campaign gets underway.

The move will see Mercedes miss out on the opportunity to snap up Ricciardo after losing Nyck de Vries to Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri earlier this year. The latter signed a multi-year deal to replace Pierre Gasly at the Italian outfit from next season onwards after leaving his reserve driver role at the Silver Arrows in the aftermath of last weekend’s finale in Abu Dhabi.

Ricciardo took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm his move back to Red Bull after spending his formative years in F1 with the team before departing to sign for Renault at the end of 2018. He said: “The smile says it all, I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their third driver in 2023.

JUST IN: Wolff ‘not sure at all’ if Lewis Hamilton can rejoin Verstappen duel