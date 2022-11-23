Dark Camo Pack Available November 24 for Rust Console Edition – Xbox Wire

The new Dark Camo pack launches November 24 for Rust Console Edition and you don’t want to miss out on this one! This new exclusive pack grants you one of the most requested skin designs by our players, and it’s bundled up with 500 Rust Coins and public test branch access for Rust Console Edition, where you will be able to test upcoming content before it’s released on the main branch of the game.

The militaristic style of this pack is amongst the favorites in Rust Console Edition, and this new design is by far the most requested color combination we’ve ever had. The darker tones allow players who use it to blend in within the night or find cover in the shadows, whilst being more exposed under the sun or under any other light source. Whatever the case, this is a set you don’t want to miss out on. The Dark Camo pack will be available November 24 on the Xbox Store for $6.99 (price may differ depending on region).

Power Surge

Since you will be granted access to the public test branch of Rust Console Edition if you acquire the Dark Camo pack, you may as well take the opportunity to test out our latest content update available to test on there, called Power Surge. This new update brings a lot of fun new components to the game and completely changes the way Rust Console Edition is meant to be played by adding electricity to the equation.

No more “magically” powered gadgets in your base! With Power Surge everyone will have to find an energy source (solar or wind) to power up all the electrical components of their base, including (but not exclusive to) lights, turrets, and some traps. This opens the door for a lot of experimentation and some awesome new base designs with new components that you can automate to create amazing new traps and/or systems.

Update 1.55

With the monthly wipe of November we also had the release of update 1.55, bringing with it some impactful changes to the game, like improvements on the invalid shots that can occasionally happen, various audio fixes, and visual animation improvements for the scientist NPCs. This update will give players a more solid experience over the monthly wipe of December where we have many more surprises still yet to be revealed. Be sure to visit the news section on rust.double11.com to learn more about what’s coming soon. See you all on the island!