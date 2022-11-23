DEAL OF THE DAY: Amazon cuts £17 off kettle that saves on energy bills





Black Friday is the perfect time to search for deals and Amazon is one of the main retailers that’s dropped early discounts. If you’re looking for an easy way to save on energy at home, it’s a smart idea to invest in an energy saving kettle.

According to Energy Saving Trust, the average Brit boils their kettle four times a day which approximates to £203.72 a year. The Russell Hobbs Inspire Electric Kettle helps saves up to 66 percent off energy when it boils one 235ml cup versus on litre. And it’s now on offer for only £34 from £51.58 with Amazon’s Black Friday sale. With a sleek, contemporary design, it looks stunning in any kitchen setting and is perfect for making your morning cuppa.

Powered by 300 watts, it can boil one cup in less than 45 seconds and it has internal markers for energy saving. Boiling the amount of water needed for only one cup can help save you about £25 a year. Amazon shoppers praise that the Russell Hobbs kettle is easy to hold, durable and extremely energy efficient. J Gregg said: “With the energy costs high and rising, I am delighted with this kettle, I only hope it lasts longer than my last Russell Hobbs. It has a large capacity and really does boil water quickly, it takes a third of the time my previous kettle did, it is also elegant and numerous visitors have commented on it.” Lynda Lawrence agreed: “I love this kettle it was cheaper than my last one and looks better and is quick to boil. I like the fact that can just boil one cup if needed what with the rising energy costs every little helps!!” Paul Rogers added: “This kettle is excellent nice a lightweight and easy pouring water into the cups without any spilling. 100 percent happy as it’s more energy efficient than my previous one so has to be better.”

