Deputies: Man dies in Volusia County after getting pinned under tree limb

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a man died after getting pinned under a tree limb.Deputies said on Monday, a man from DeLeon Springs, 71-year-old Gary Clancy was cutting trees in DeLand on Covey Hill Way. A resident in the area found Clancy under a tree limb and called for help. According to the sheriff’s office, bystanders jumped in to help get Clancy from under the limb and tried to do CPR. Volusia County Fire Rescue said Clancy died at the scene.

