Derek Jeter’s Close Teammate CC Sabathia Once Mocked Tennis Sensation Coco Gauff After a Hilarious Mix-Up

People with similar facial structures may not be a common sight, but they exist. People can often mistake random fans with similar features for celebrities. Something like this happened with the tennis sensation Coco Gauff and Derek Jeter’s close friend CC Sabathia.

Last year, the former Yankees pitcher, Sabathia, went to attend the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. There, he couldn’t help himself but remember the time that he allegedly went to the same event in 2019. He also posted about the rather funny incident that took place at the US Open three years ago on his Instagram profile.

What did CC Sabathia do at the US Open in 2019?

Three years ago, the then fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff was playing in the US Open. During the game, she saw CC Sabathia or a fan of hers who looked like him. But in reality, what happened was that the man that tennis star Gauff met and clicked a picture with was only a fan, and not the MLB legend himself.

When Gauff believed that she had met Sabathia, she posted the picture as her Instagram story. She also thanked him for going to her game. Therefore, when the MLB legend did go to see her game, he could not help but think of the time when Gauff mistook a fan for him. He also put the story that Gauff posted in 2019 as his post on Instagram.

Captioning it, “On the way at to see @cocogauff again?? 🥴🤣🤣🤣”, the former MLB pitcher had a fun time remembering the hilarious incident. And it surely also had the tennis star have a good laugh about it.

When did Sabathia and Jeter become teammates?

In 2009, when Sabathia got transferred from Milwaukee Brewers to the New York Yankees, he not only became a teammate but a pretty close friend of Derek Jeter.

The duo lifted the World Series trophy together in 2009. That 2009 trophy was not only Jeter’s fifth and last but also Sabathia’s first and only title of his career. Because since then, the Yankees have struggled to secure the 28th WS trophy. Jeter eventually retired from the big league in 2014, while his friend and teammate retired five years later in 2019.