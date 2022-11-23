Despite Not Being a Fan of Call of Duty Warzone 2, Dr Disrespect Thinks It Can Become Good Only if…

Ever since Call of Duty Warzone 2 released worldwide, last week, most of the players have liked it in terms of overall gameplay experience. However, there’s one in a million who’s definitely not a fan of the latest battle royale offering from Activision. And this person is none other than the Two Time himself, the one and only Dr Disrespect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Doc has expressed very unfavorable opinions so far for Call of Duty Warzone 2. According to him, it’s got issues and problems that are inevitable. Surprisingly, though, he also has a soft corner for the game because he wants this battle royale to succeed. Recently, he mentioned several ways in which devs can fix it to make it amazing and more popular for the purpose of player retention going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dr Disrespect shares ideas to fix Call of Duty Warzone 2

In one of his latest YouTube videos playing Warzone 2, The Doc talked a lot about how it’s broken and even mentioned that the game won’t last for two months if it’s not fixed as soon as possible.

As reported by Gamerant, Dr Disrespect thinks the inconsistent time-to-kill (TTK) should be fixed in Call of Duty Warzone 2 as it’s “corny”. He revealed that his entire squad got killed instantly in some moments. But in other situations, the time-to-kill acted very slowly. Furthermore, he also noted that the campers are much stronger in this title compared to the original Warzone from 2020.

DIVE DEEPER

Call of Duty Warzone 2: How to Get the Supremely Powerful Nuke in the Battle

Royale?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Two Time acknowledged the fact that the game has a potential because of its level design. Moving further, he criticized the amount of flinch while attempting ADS and called it “crazy”. He wants this issue to be fixed as well. Otherwise, Call of Duty Warzone 2 will “die out real quick”. Dr Disrespect also believes that the Proximity Chat has got a “fourth-grade” design and needs to be refined.

Additionally, he also urged the developing team to “get rid of the AI in Gulag and get the TTK under control and this whole armor system.” Hopefully, Activision will take notice of what the streamer has tried to explain.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Warzone 2 is now available for all the supported platforms. Players can enjoy it for free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time