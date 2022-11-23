Destiny 2 Eliksni Quarter event guide and rewards

The Destiny 2 Eliksni Quarter event has kicked off as the newest community event, and Guardians are hard at work collecting Captain’s Coins to donate to their Eliksni allies’ cleanup efforts at the Eliksni Quarter in the Last City, and are inspecting those areas as part of the quest called A Rising Tide. With 400 million coins needed to fully upgrade the Eliksni Quarters, Guardians are already grinding to unlock the various stages of the event — along with their rewards.

The community event builds on a storyline in the FPS game that kicked off in Beyond Light, which saw displaced Eliksni taking refuge in The Last City and, eventually, the Eliksni Quarter. The Season of Plunder was the game’s first introduction to this map area, and players can find their way to the Eliksni Quarters by clicking on the H.E.L.M. on the Destination map.

Guardians have two weeks to collect treasure from activities around the solar system. This treasure appears in the form of Captain’s Coins, and donating these coins helps Spider with improvements and upkeep while Misraaks and Eido continue researching the Relics of Nazarec that players collected during this past season’s story missions. Note that the event is tied to The Season of Plunder and is only available to players who have paid for the seasonal content.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Eliksni Quarter community event.

Eliksni Quarter event: Earning Captain’s Coins

You need to earn Captain’s Coins, and these can be found in destination chests, Lost Sectors, public events, and the season’s Ketchcrash and Expedition activities. These are separate from the quest steps outlined in A Rising Tide.

Additionally, upon equipping that game’s event emblem, players can earn bonus rewards from strikes, Crucible, Gambit, and other activities. Note that at the event launch, players reported that they were not receiving Captain’s Coins from playlist activities, but that issue has since been resolved.

As the community reaches event milestones, there will be additional ways to collect Captain’s Coins and donate to the Eliksni Quarter. You can check them out in the community goals section below.

Guardians also have their own rewards tracks for their personal donations, which include the event emblem, weapon upgrade materials, and a Swashbuckler Ghost Shell. Contributing to the community pool will also grant players rewards in the form of loot, such as Deepsight weapons and other “community earned rewards.”

Eliksni Quarter community goals

The Destiny 2 community will unlock certain rewards upon reaching specific collection milestones. These are as follows:

Community Goal I (40 million coins): Cleanup – Unlocks the ability to donate Season of Plunder Map Fragments to the Donations Chest.

Community Goal II: The Ether Tank (80 million coins) – Unlocks the ability to donate Season of Plunder Treasure Coordinates to the Donations Chest.

Community Goal III: Comforts (140 million coins) – Unlocks the ability to donate Destination Materials to Donations Chest.

Community Goal IV: Recruits (200 million coins) – Unlocks the ability to purchase Eliksni Quarter gift boxes to Donations Chest.

Community Goal V: Housing (260 million coins) – Unlocks chance for Eliksni Quarter gift box to drop from strike activities.

Community Goal VI: Garden (320 million coins) – Unlocks chance for Eliksni Quarter gift box to drop from Gambit activities.

Community Goal VII: Town Square (400 million coins) – Unlocks chance for Eliksni Quarter gift box to drop from Crucible activities.

Eliksni Quarter personal rewards

Players participating in the event will also earn rewards based on the number of Captain’s Coins they donate to the overall fund, up to 2400. Below, you’ll find the personal treasure milestone and its corresponding reward.

1 treasure – An emblem, which awards bonus Captain’s Coins from strikes, Crucible, and Gambit when the emblem is equipped

300 treasure – 5 Masterwork cores

600 treasure – 5 upgrade modules

1000 treasure – Eliksni Quarter gift box (may contain deepsight weapons)

1400 treasure – Masterwork prism

1800 treasure – Ascendant shard

2400 treasure – Exotic Swashbuckler Ghost shell

A Rising Tide and seasonal Triumph

In addition to the community goals and the personal rewards, the aforementioned quest called A Rising Tide can be picked up from the donations chest in the Last City. The quest involves visiting each of the Eliksni Quarter improvements. However, there are some quest steps that the player can only progress once the corresponding community objective is met, so don’t get confused if you get stuck because you’re unable to complete a quest objective.

Players wishing to complete the Season of Plunder Ritual Triumph must participate in the community event to meet all seasonal objectives. In addition to all the season’s previously-listed Season of Plunder Ritual Triumphs, players must also acquire Captain’s Coins during the Season of Plunder, acquire each of the personal rewards from the event, and investigate each of the Eliksni Quarter improvements.

Destiny 2 Eliksni Quarter activity reward amounts

Throughout the event, different Destiny 2 activities offer different amounts of Captain’s Coins as rewards. According to Destiny Bulletin on Twitter, the reward amounts are as followers.

King’s Fall raid: 100 (Oryx)

Ketchcrash: 50

Expedition: 50

Lost Sectors: 14

Public Events: 10 (Heroic)

Destination Chests: 3

Dares of Eternity: 35 (without bonus round)

Dares of Eternity: ~56 (with bonus round)

At the time of this guide update, the community has raised approximately 288 million coins. At this rate, players will likely unlock all of the improvements within a few days.

That’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Eliksni Quarter community event. To farm Captain’s Coins as quickly as possible, be sure to check out our guides to the best Destiny 2 Warlock builds, the best Destiny 2 Hunter builds, and the best Destiny 2 Titan builds for builds that will help you quickly grind through in-game activities.