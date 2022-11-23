Dive into Sunken Secrets in the Latest Season of Fall Guys – Xbox Wire

In this season of Fall Guys, explore a lost city under the sea! These crumbling courses are in need of repair, so get ready to dodge the dangers of the deep, including wonky obstacles and the tentacles of a mighty kraken! The city’s former inhabitants also built colossal slime slides, so take a leap for a quick but perilous slip to the finish line…

Contestants seeking extra rewards for their efforts can also earn two full costume variations via new Marathon Challenges, so grab a tropical floaty and dive into this season of secrets!

We’re Drowning in Rounds!

You’ll be under pressure in the seabound world of Sunken Secrets. Dodge Kraken tentacles and pull off the ultimate Dive Slide in our five new Rounds. From Blastlantis to Kraken Slam, you’ll be dodging through obstacles amongst calamari calamity in order to take the Crown!

Sea-Son Pass

You Xbox gamers are no joke, working hard to unlock rewards like it’s nobody’s business! With a new season, comes a brand-new Season Pass, packed to the brim with oceanic goodies.

For anyone who doesn’t grab the Season Pass: worry not! There will continue to be a free progression path available for you to get fun unlockables as well.

Let’s Get Kraken!

To kick off this new nautical season, we bring you the Let’s Get Kraken Event! Exploring the Lost City might be a dangerous adventure, what with a Kraken lurking in the ruins… But it’s worth taking on the challenge. Playing the new Rounds will deliver some delightful rewards, including a very fancy Ancient Alloy Anchor Wearable!

To keep up with all things Fall Guys, including updates on store items, collaborations and Limited Time events, check out our official Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.. Never stumble alone and join the shenanigans on the official Fall Guys Discord.

Dive into the Blunderdome, we’ll see you there!