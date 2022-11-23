Diversity tickets are out now – Here’s where to get Supernova tickets

Diversity are gearing up to hit the road in 2023 with their biggest tour ever: Supernova – and it just got even bigger. The previous tour announcement revealed 69 incredible dates across the UK, but this week the dance troupe announced a further five nights scattered throughout the string of dates. Tickets are out now, scroll down for all the information you need.
When do Diversity tickets come out?
Tickets for Diversity’s UK tour are out now.
The tickets are available on various retailers, including Ticketmaster, Live Nation, See Tickets, and many more.
Prices for the tickets will vary from venue to venue, as well as seat choice and days of the week.
The Ashley Banjo-fronted group will be venturing out to more than 40 towns and cities across 2023 and 2024.
Buy Diversity tickets here.
Scroll down to see a full list of Diversity tour dates and locations.
Diversity’s first date of their tour will now be October 12, 2023, in Eastbourne Congress Theatre.
This is an extra date added to the front-end of the group’s adventure.
After that, the dancers will be performing in Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff and Reading just to name a few cities.
The announcement of the five new dates follows Banjo’s recent MBE award, given to him for his services to dance.
Supernova comes hot on the heels of the group’s previous sold-out tour Connected, which thrilled fans in the UK throughout 2021 and 2022.
DIVERSITY – SUPERNOVA UK TOUR 2023-2024
2023
Thursday 12 Oct Eastbourne Congress Theatre EXTRA DATE
Friday 13 Oct Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Saturday 14 Oct Eastbourne Congress Theatre MATINEE
Monday 16 Oct Northampton Derngate EXTRA DATE
Tuesday 17 Oct Northampton Derngate
Wednesday 18 Oct Northampton Derngate
Friday 20 Oct Portsmouth Guildhall
Saturday 21 Oct Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sun 22 Oct Nottingham Royal Concert Hall MATINEE
Thursday 26 Oct Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Friday 27 Oct Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Saturday 28 Oct Truro Hall for Cornwall MATINEE + EVENING
Sun 29 Oct Truro Hall for Cornwall MATINEE + EVENING / EXTRA DATE
Wednesday 01 Nov Dundee Caird Hall
Thursday 02 Nov Edinburgh Usher Hall
Friday 03 Nov Perth Concert Hall
Saturday 04 Nov Glasgow SEC Armadillo MATINEE + EVENING
Wednesday 08 Nov Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Saturday 11 Nov Swansea Arena MATINEE
Sun 12 Nov Cardiff International Arena MATINEE
Wednesday 15 Nov Reading Hexagon
Thursday 16 Nov Reading Hexagon
Friday 17 Nov Birmingham Alexandra Theatre
Saturday 18 Nov Birmingham Alexandra Theatre MATINEE + EVENING
Sun 19 Nov Birmingham Alexandra Theatre MATINEE
Wednesday 22 Nov Oxford New Theatre
2024
Wednesday 31 Jan Carlisle Sands Centre
Thursday 01 Feb Carlisle Sands Centre
Saturday 03 Feb Blackpool Opera House MATINEE + EVENING
Wednesday 07 Feb Bradford St Georges Hall
Friday 09 Feb London Palladium
Saturday 10 Feb London Palladium MATINEE + EVENING
Friday 14 Feb Gateshead Sage EXTRA DATE
Thursday 15 Feb Gateshead Sage
Friday 16 Feb Stockton Globe
Saturday 17 Feb Sheffield City Hall MATINEE + EVENING
Sun 18 Feb Hull Bonus Arena MATINEE
Tuesday 20 Feb Leicester De Montfort Hall
Wednesday 21 Feb Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
Saturday 24 Feb Belfast Waterfront MATINEE
Sun 25 Feb Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre MATINEE
Thursday 27 Feb Bristol Hippodrome
Wednesday 28 Feb Bristol Hippodrome
Thu 29 Feb Bristol Hippodrome
Saturday 02 Mar Bournemouth International Centre MATINEE + EVENING
Sun 03 Mar Brighton Centre MATINEE + EVENING
Thursday 07 Mar York Grand Opera House
Friday 08 Mar York Grand Opera House
Saturday 09 Mar Harrogate Convention Centre MATINEE
Tue 12 Mar Peterborough New Theatre
Wednesday 13 Mar Peterborough New Theatre EXTRA DATE
Friday 15 Mar Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre
Saturday 16 Mar Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre MATINEE + EVENING
Wednesday 20 Mar Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre
Thursday 21 Mar Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre
Friday 22 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Saturday 23 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion MATINEE
Tuesday 26 Mar Ipswich Regent
Wednesday 27 Mar Ipswich Regent
Friday 29 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Saturday 30 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion MATINEE
Wednesday 03 Apr Guildford G Live
Thursday 04 Apr Guildford G Live
Saturday 06 Apr Wolverhampton Civic Hall MATINEE
