Diversity tickets are out now – Here’s where to get Supernova tickets





Diversity are gearing up to hit the road in 2023 with their biggest tour ever: Supernova – and it just got even bigger. The previous tour announcement revealed 69 incredible dates across the UK, but this week the dance troupe announced a further five nights scattered throughout the string of dates. Tickets are out now, scroll down for all the information you need.

When do Diversity tickets come out? Tickets for Diversity’s UK tour are out now. The tickets are available on various retailers, including Ticketmaster, Live Nation, See Tickets, and many more. Prices for the tickets will vary from venue to venue, as well as seat choice and days of the week. The Ashley Banjo-fronted group will be venturing out to more than 40 towns and cities across 2023 and 2024. Buy Diversity tickets here.

Scroll down to see a full list of Diversity tour dates and locations. Diversity’s first date of their tour will now be October 12, 2023, in Eastbourne Congress Theatre. This is an extra date added to the front-end of the group’s adventure. After that, the dancers will be performing in Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff and Reading just to name a few cities.

The announcement of the five new dates follows Banjo’s recent MBE award, given to him for his services to dance. Supernova comes hot on the heels of the group’s previous sold-out tour Connected, which thrilled fans in the UK throughout 2021 and 2022. Scroll down to see a full list of Diversity tour dates and locations. Buy Diversity tickets here.

DIVERSITY – SUPERNOVA UK TOUR 2023-2024 2023 Thursday 12 Oct Eastbourne Congress Theatre EXTRA DATE Friday 13 Oct Eastbourne Congress Theatre Saturday 14 Oct Eastbourne Congress Theatre MATINEE Monday 16 Oct Northampton Derngate EXTRA DATE Tuesday 17 Oct Northampton Derngate Wednesday 18 Oct Northampton Derngate Friday 20 Oct Portsmouth Guildhall Saturday 21 Oct Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Sun 22 Oct Nottingham Royal Concert Hall MATINEE Thursday 26 Oct Aylesbury Waterside Theatre Friday 27 Oct Aylesbury Waterside Theatre Saturday 28 Oct Truro Hall for Cornwall MATINEE + EVENING Sun 29 Oct Truro Hall for Cornwall MATINEE + EVENING / EXTRA DATE Wednesday 01 Nov Dundee Caird Hall Thursday 02 Nov Edinburgh Usher Hall Friday 03 Nov Perth Concert Hall Saturday 04 Nov Glasgow SEC Armadillo MATINEE + EVENING Wednesday 08 Nov Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Saturday 11 Nov Swansea Arena MATINEE Sun 12 Nov Cardiff International Arena MATINEE Wednesday 15 Nov Reading Hexagon Thursday 16 Nov Reading Hexagon Friday 17 Nov Birmingham Alexandra Theatre Saturday 18 Nov Birmingham Alexandra Theatre MATINEE + EVENING Sun 19 Nov Birmingham Alexandra Theatre MATINEE Wednesday 22 Nov Oxford New Theatre 2024 Wednesday 31 Jan Carlisle Sands Centre Thursday 01 Feb Carlisle Sands Centre Saturday 03 Feb Blackpool Opera House MATINEE + EVENING Wednesday 07 Feb Bradford St Georges Hall Friday 09 Feb London Palladium Saturday 10 Feb London Palladium MATINEE + EVENING Friday 14 Feb Gateshead Sage EXTRA DATE Thursday 15 Feb Gateshead Sage Friday 16 Feb Stockton Globe Saturday 17 Feb Sheffield City Hall MATINEE + EVENING Sun 18 Feb Hull Bonus Arena MATINEE Tuesday 20 Feb Leicester De Montfort Hall Wednesday 21 Feb Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre Saturday 24 Feb Belfast Waterfront MATINEE Sun 25 Feb Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre MATINEE Thursday 27 Feb Bristol Hippodrome Wednesday 28 Feb Bristol Hippodrome Thu 29 Feb Bristol Hippodrome Saturday 02 Mar Bournemouth International Centre MATINEE + EVENING Sun 03 Mar Brighton Centre MATINEE + EVENING Thursday 07 Mar York Grand Opera House Friday 08 Mar York Grand Opera House Saturday 09 Mar Harrogate Convention Centre MATINEE Tue 12 Mar Peterborough New Theatre Wednesday 13 Mar Peterborough New Theatre EXTRA DATE Friday 15 Mar Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre Saturday 16 Mar Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre MATINEE + EVENING Wednesday 20 Mar Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre Thursday 21 Mar Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre Friday 22 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion Saturday 23 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion MATINEE Tuesday 26 Mar Ipswich Regent Wednesday 27 Mar Ipswich Regent Friday 29 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion Saturday 30 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion MATINEE Wednesday 03 Apr Guildford G Live Thursday 04 Apr Guildford G Live Saturday 06 Apr Wolverhampton Civic Hall MATINEE

Like Loading...