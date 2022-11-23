Categories
Entertainment

Diversity tickets are out now – Here’s where to get Supernova tickets


Diversity are gearing up to hit the road in 2023 with their biggest tour ever: Supernova – and it just got even bigger. The previous tour announcement revealed 69 incredible dates across the UK, but this week the dance troupe announced a further five nights scattered throughout the string of dates. Tickets are out now, scroll down for all the information you need.

When do Diversity tickets come out?

Tickets for Diversity’s UK tour are out now.

The tickets are available on various retailers, including Ticketmaster, Live Nation, See Tickets, and many more.

Prices for the tickets will vary from venue to venue, as well as seat choice and days of the week.

The Ashley Banjo-fronted group will be venturing out to more than 40 towns and cities across 2023 and 2024.

Buy Diversity tickets here.

Scroll down to see a full list of Diversity tour dates and locations.

Diversity’s first date of their tour will now be October 12, 2023, in Eastbourne Congress Theatre.

This is an extra date added to the front-end of the group’s adventure.

After that, the dancers will be performing in Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff and Reading just to name a few cities.

The announcement of the five new dates follows Banjo’s recent MBE award, given to him for his services to dance.

Supernova comes hot on the heels of the group’s previous sold-out tour Connected, which thrilled fans in the UK throughout 2021 and 2022.

Scroll down to see a full list of Diversity tour dates and locations.

Buy Diversity tickets here.

DIVERSITY – SUPERNOVA UK TOUR 2023-2024

2023

Thursday 12 Oct Eastbourne Congress Theatre EXTRA DATE

Friday 13 Oct Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Saturday 14 Oct Eastbourne Congress Theatre MATINEE

Monday 16 Oct Northampton Derngate EXTRA DATE

Tuesday 17 Oct Northampton Derngate

Wednesday 18 Oct Northampton Derngate

Friday 20 Oct Portsmouth Guildhall

Saturday 21 Oct Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sun 22 Oct Nottingham Royal Concert Hall MATINEE

Thursday 26 Oct Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Friday 27 Oct Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Saturday 28 Oct Truro Hall for Cornwall MATINEE + EVENING

Sun 29 Oct Truro Hall for Cornwall MATINEE + EVENING / EXTRA DATE

Wednesday 01 Nov Dundee Caird Hall

Thursday 02 Nov Edinburgh Usher Hall

Friday 03 Nov Perth Concert Hall

Saturday 04 Nov Glasgow SEC Armadillo MATINEE + EVENING

Wednesday 08 Nov Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Saturday 11 Nov Swansea Arena MATINEE

Sun 12 Nov Cardiff International Arena MATINEE

Wednesday 15 Nov Reading Hexagon

Thursday 16 Nov Reading Hexagon

Friday 17 Nov Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Saturday 18 Nov Birmingham Alexandra Theatre MATINEE + EVENING

Sun 19 Nov Birmingham Alexandra Theatre MATINEE

Wednesday 22 Nov Oxford New Theatre

2024

Wednesday 31 Jan Carlisle Sands Centre

Thursday 01 Feb Carlisle Sands Centre

Saturday 03 Feb Blackpool Opera House MATINEE + EVENING

Wednesday 07 Feb Bradford St Georges Hall

Friday 09 Feb London Palladium

Saturday 10 Feb London Palladium MATINEE + EVENING

Friday 14 Feb Gateshead Sage EXTRA DATE

Thursday 15 Feb Gateshead Sage

Friday 16 Feb Stockton Globe

Saturday 17 Feb Sheffield City Hall MATINEE + EVENING

Sun 18 Feb Hull Bonus Arena MATINEE

Tuesday 20 Feb Leicester De Montfort Hall

Wednesday 21 Feb Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Saturday 24 Feb Belfast Waterfront MATINEE

Sun 25 Feb Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre MATINEE

Thursday 27 Feb Bristol Hippodrome

Wednesday 28 Feb Bristol Hippodrome

Thu 29 Feb Bristol Hippodrome

Saturday 02 Mar Bournemouth International Centre MATINEE + EVENING

Sun 03 Mar Brighton Centre MATINEE + EVENING

Thursday 07 Mar York Grand Opera House

Friday 08 Mar York Grand Opera House

Saturday 09 Mar Harrogate Convention Centre MATINEE

Tue 12 Mar Peterborough New Theatre

Wednesday 13 Mar Peterborough New Theatre EXTRA DATE

Friday 15 Mar Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre

Saturday 16 Mar Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre MATINEE + EVENING

Wednesday 20 Mar Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

Thursday 21 Mar Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

Friday 22 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Saturday 23 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion MATINEE

Tuesday 26 Mar Ipswich Regent

Wednesday 27 Mar Ipswich Regent

Friday 29 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Saturday 30 Mar Southend Cliffs Pavilion MATINEE

Wednesday 03 Apr Guildford G Live

Thursday 04 Apr Guildford G Live

Saturday 06 Apr Wolverhampton Civic Hall MATINEE



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: