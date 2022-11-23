Does Glass Onion Have A Post-Credits Scene?

The highly anticipated Knives Out sequel has arrived, but does Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have a post-credits scene? Rian Johnson returns to his murder mystery franchise with Knives Out 2, which puts Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc in the middle of another mystery. Glass Onion is a very different murder mystery story than the one the director presented before, as it is also filled with a new cast of suspects brought to an island by Edward Norton’s Miles Bron.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Now that the Knives Out franchise has begun and another movie is on the way, viewers are likely to consider sitting through the sequel’s credits to see if anything else comes. However, Glass Onion does not have a post-credits scene. Despite becoming a major franchise for Netflix and there being room for more stories, Rian Johnson does not utilize the now-popular after-credits tease device. Instead, viewers can sit through Glass Onion‘s credits and appreciate all the people who worked hard on the movie and listen to a recognizable tune.

Related: Why Glass Onion’s Reviews Are So Positive





Why Glass Onion Doesn’t Have A Post-Credits Scene

It should not come as too much of a surprise that Glass Onion does not have a post-credits scene. Rian Johnson did not include an end credits tease with the original movie. The director is known for subverting expectations, as he did with Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out. He has now once again gone against the grain by not giving Glass Onion a post-credits scene as most other major franchise installments have.

There is a world where a Glass Onion post-credits scene would make sense, though. Netflix has already officially announced plans for Knives Out 3 with Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig returning. The director has even teased that he could make more than a trilogy of films. Glass Onion having a post-credits scene would have been an opportunity to further tease what comes next for Benoit Blanc’s story. It even could have been a fun opportunity to check in on Marta or the Thrombey family from Knives Out again.

Why The Beatles’ “Glass Onion” Song Plays Over The Credits

Instead of giving Glass Onion a post-credits scene, the credits have The Beatles’ song “Glass Onion” play overtop of them. The song choice is fairly obvious, as the Beatles song inspired the Knives Out 2 title. Johnson knew he wanted to use glass in Benoit Blanc’s next metaphor, leading him to search his phone’s music for inspiration, leading him to The Beatles’ song. It is unsurprising then that the song that gave Rian Johnson the movie’s title is the last thing audiences here during Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘s credits.

More: Knives Out 2’s Title Makes The Original’s Best Line Even Better