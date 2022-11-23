Dr Disrespect Has Suggestions on How to Improve Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Popular YouTube Gaming livestreamer Dr Disrespect has made some suggestions on how to improve Call of Duty: Warzone 2 after a week of playing it. Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm is known for playing Call of Duty titles from Modern Warfare 2 to Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and armed with experience in game development, he has recommendations for Raven Software to keep the battle royale in the spotlight.





During a recent YouTube Gaming stream, Dr Disrespect criticized various changes in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 that weren’t a problem in the original game such as “crazy” flinching when aiming down the sights of a gun. Although Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 out of frustration during a stream shortly after the game’s launch, the YouTuber still regularly streams Warzone 2 with other content creators like Zlaner, CouRage, and TimTheTatman. Because he continues to play the latest Activision Blizzard battle royale, his criticisms may be meant as fan feedback for a future update rather than a warning that he may uninstall Call of Duty: Warzone 2 like he did the original.

According to Dr Disrespect, the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gameplay is “corny” due to an inconsistent time to kill which often has him and his squad dying quickly in some moments and much slower in others. The popular Twitch streamer turned YouTuber also suggested that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 campers are stronger than the original game due to killstreaks, purple shields, and proximity chat which hurts the experience. Dr Disrespect’s usual duo partner Zlaner confirmed this questionable TTK, and stated that Warzone 2 sometimes feels like it’s in hardcore mode from the Modern Warfare 2 playlist.

During previous YouTube streams, Dr Disrespect had critical words for the looting system, but given his other comments, the two-time may have far more problems with the battle royale. The popular YouTube livestreamer suggested that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may fail within “a month and a half” if Raven Software developers aren’t able to fix the aforementioned issues with an update in the future. Although many aspects of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may remain in place like the changed looting or killstreaks, Raven Software could adjust things like the ADS and TTK in a patch as the game evolves as a battle royale.

While many Dr Disrespect fans have played Call of Duty Warzone 2 for themselves and have criticisms and compliments of their own, others have experienced the new battle royale through the popular YouTube content creator. Though some Dr Disrespect viewers watch the Warzone 2 content to see the two-time team up with streamers like CouRage and TimTheTatman, some community members praised the entertainment value of seeing Doc with random players.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

