Each Call of Duty Release Has Budget Of Over $300 Million

Since its inception, the Call Of Duty franchise has garnered a lot of affection and praise from fans worldwide due to its intriguing gameplay, breathtaking graphics, and captivating storylines.

The most recent game in the franchise is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, which came out on October 28, 2022. The hype for the game has been insane as it is the biggest Call of Duty launch on PlayStation and Steam; it reached 25 million players in just 5 days and broke the $800 million sales barrier in just 3 days are all significant milestones.

But have you ever wondered how much these world-famous games cost? Well, it looks like Sony might have the answer for that, as it has been recently mentioned in their CMA report that each Call Of Duty release has a budget of over $300 million.

Activision Blizzard’s acquisition deal has been a source of contention between Microsoft and Sony, and authorities like CMA have also been rather difficult to convince, contributing to the deal’s lengthy delay.

However, these CMA reports are helpful since we are getting valuable information from them. We learned the release date of Marvel’s Wolverine from Microsoft’s CMA report, and now we know the Call of Duty games’ budget from Sony’s CMA report.

