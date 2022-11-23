EastEnders spoilers: Dot Cotton’s death rocks Walford

Rocky ponders on whether to tell Harvey about Freddie’s discovery and his mind is made up once Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) gets involved.

Dotty finds them debating and demands they tell their friend about Freddie’s new information.

Harvey continues to send money to Sophia, which proves to be the clincher for Rocky and co.

After over a week of research they tell him all they know about the illusive Sophia.

How will Harvey react to their revelation and will the news of Dot’s death help to bring the square together?

