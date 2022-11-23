Eight simple car defrosting tips that will make mornings easier

With temperatures dropping across the UK it’s important to ensure any vehicle is safe and free of any frost or snow in the morning. It can be frustrating to deal with a car covered in frost but there are some ingenious quick and easy steps to take to get on the road faster.

Rub wiper blades with alcohol

A common issue on a frosty morning is wiper blades sticking to the windscreen. It’s not advisable to just try and pry them off as they could snap or cause more damage.

Instead, wipe down each blade with rubbing alcohol on a cloth. Not only will it cut through the frost, but it will also remove any debris from the blade that can cause streaking and squeaking noises.

Warm-up your car key

For any cars not fitted with keyless entry, a frosty morning can be an issue due to frozen locks. A simple way around this is to gently heat the car key with a match or lighter.

