Elden Ring director Miyazaki promises “more interesting games”

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki says that the FromSoftware team will continue to make “more and more interesting games” as he sends thanks to George R.R. Martin and the teams at FromSoftware and Bandai Namco for their work putting Elden Ring together. The fantasy game took home the ‘Ultimate Game of the Year’ award at the 40th anniversary Golden Joystick Awards, with Miyazaki accepting the gong from hosts Laura Bailey and Troy Baker.

Miyazaki begins his acceptance speech with a thank you to “everyone who has played and supported Elden Ring.” He notes that FromSoft’s “determination to make games, and the amazing circumstances that allow us to do so, are all thanks to our players, and we’ll never be able to thank you enough for the support you’ve given us.”

He also makes special mention of Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin, who collaborated with FromSoftware to create the overarching world, lore, and mythos for Elden Ring early in its development. Along with being one of the best open-world games in recent years, the care that has gone into its world and characters is immediately apparent and another key reason why it has stood out, and Miyazaki says that “Elden Ring simply wouldn’t have been possible without that mythos.”

Miyazaki calls George R.R. Martin’s work on the game an “incredible incentive” and says that it opened up new ground to the team, thanking him for his writing. He goes on to speak of his “utmost appreciation and admiration for every member” of the teams at FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment for their work.

In closing, Miyazaki has a final message for Elden Ring players. He says that “It feels odd for me to say this when receiving such a prestigious award, but we fully intend to keep making more and more interesting games, so I hope you can continue to hold high expectations of us going forward.” It’s certainly fair to say that FromSoftware always manages to do something unique with each new release, but it’ll be interesting to see whether his words mark a more notable departure in the vein of titles like its 2018 VR release Déraciné.

You can watch Hidetaka Miyazaki’s full acceptance speech for the award as part of the Golden Joystick Awards (via GamesRadar):

While we haven't yet heard about Elden Ring DLC, the recent Elden Ring update 1.07 introduces several new hints that we might find out more soon – perhaps at the upcoming The Game Awards.