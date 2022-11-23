Emmerdale’s Belle to ‘bring down’ Chas as fans ‘work out’ twist

This meant the barmaid kept her name out of the limelight and led Chloe to believe that Moira was having an affair with Al.

However, following the episode, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the storyline and what could happen next.

The only three people who know about the affair are, Cain, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) who spotted Chas and Al leaving a hotel together.

Since Cain is in prison and Aaron has left the village, the only person who could expose Chas is Belle.