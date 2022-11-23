Categories
Showbiz

Emmerdale’s Belle to ‘bring down’ Chas as fans ‘work out’ twist


This meant the barmaid kept her name out of the limelight and led Chloe to believe that Moira was having an affair with Al.

However, following the episode, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the storyline and what could happen next.

The only three people who know about the affair are, Cain, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) who spotted Chas and Al leaving a hotel together.

Since Cain is in prison and Aaron has left the village, the only person who could expose Chas is Belle.





Source link

Abbie Bray

By Abbie Bray

Abbie Bray is a TV reporter at Express.co.uk. She worked as a TV reporter for another national publication before moving to Express in March 2021. Previously, Abbie worked for regional Reach publication, Devon Live before making the move to London. She loves to write about all things Vera, Shetland and Death in Paradise.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: