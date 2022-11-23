Environment is top concern for Swiss this year



People now worry most about the environment, while energy supply has also become a major concern amid the Ukraine war. Keystone/gaetan Bally



The environment is the main concern of the Swiss in 2022, followed by pensions and energy, according to this year’s Credit Suisse Worry Barometer.

This content was published on November 23, 2022 – 09:46



Keystone-SDA/jc

The Covid-19 pandemic, which was the main worry last year, is no longer among the top ten concerns, the survey found. It is now “considered an everyday problem”, Credit Suisse said on Wednesday.

Thirty-nine percent of those surveyed said the environment was their top concern, whether it be environmental protection, climate change or environmental disasters. Next came pension provisions and having enough money for retirement, with 37%.

In third place was energy with 25%, up 11% from last year, which was on a par with concern about relations with Europe.

The Swiss view the economic future “with considerably less optimism than a few years ago”, says Credit Suisse. The major fear is not about losing their jobs, but about their standard of living. Respondents mentioned insecurity of energy supply, medicine and food for the first time in their concerns, but only 20% said they were directly concerned by the war in Ukraine. This was the eighth most important concern.

Pessimism for next months

In 2022, 65% of respondents describe their individual economic situation as “good” or “very good” and only 6% as “bad” or “very bad”, which is similar to previous years. However, the Swiss are more pessimistic about the next twelve months. No less than 19% of those surveyed fear that their personal situation will deteriorate.

Confidence in institutions, which had “sometimes weakened” during the pandemic, is “regaining strength in 2022” the barometer says. Confidence in the Swiss government (68%), the police (67%) and the Federal Supreme Court (66%) is “high and stable” again, while the Swiss National Bank and the army “also see their confidence rating rise”.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative