EU Parliament under attack immediately after voting to brand Russia…

A spokesman for the EU Parliament has confirmed the Government was hit by a cyberattack following a crunch “terrorism” vote.

Dita Charanzová, Czech MEP and Parliament vice president responsible for cybersecurity, confirmed the attack.

She said: “I confirm that the Parliament has been subject to an external cyber attack, but the Parliamentary services are doing well to defend the Parliament.”

Speaking to Politico, another official said the attack “might be the most sophisticated attack that the Parliament has known so far”.

EU personnel had voted today on whether to brand Russia a “terrorist state” due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Delegates ruled on Wednesday that Putin’s administration was a “state sponsor” of terrorism, towing the line of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a statement, the Parliament condemned the attacks on Ukraine and said the administration’s actions constituted “war crimes”.

They said: “The deliberate attacks and atrocities committed by Russian forces and their proxies against civilians in Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of international and humanitarian law amount to acts of terror and constitute war crimes.”

More to follow…