European Metaverse Awards selected Metasport Arena as Top Sports/Events Brand Initiative

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Metasport Arena (MSA) was recognized as Top Sports/Events Brand Initiative in the 1st Annual European Metaverse Awards. This constitutes MSA’s first major recognition and award, and further confirms that MSA’s leadership is on the right path.

MSA’s journey started a little over a year ago as one of the first Binance-based sports and entertainment metaverses. The team continues to align with organizations that share the same vision. It has opened its metaverse to retail brands, corporate events, and strategic partners, including Mojis, Fitnest, ESTV, and others.

Metasport Arena has solid momentum in the sports and entertainment space. Additionally, the team added virtual event capabilities and has started filling their flagship metaverse, Sam City, with various brands and experiences.

“We’re humbled to have been recognized as the Top Sports/Events Brand Initiative. We’re also beyond excited to continue to build an entire 24hr experience for our community. We’re going beyond sports and entertainment and have successfully released commercial and residential land for sale. Our meeting rooms are filling up, and soon we’ll unveil even more capabilities and exciting partners.”

Said Julien Sevat, the founder of Metasport Arena.

“We want to be accessible, interoperable, and affordable to all users.” Sevat added.

European Metaverse Awards distinguishes disruptors, innovators, and nimble giants in this exciting space with a unique focus on the European ecosystem.

Metasport Arena is the company behind Sam Arena, the first sports and entertainment Binance blockchain-based metaverse. A virtual place where sports and entertainment fans, brands, and sports entities become self-governed community members. Virtual neighbors. All with unique capabilities to build, share and earn native SAM token and real estate.