Every Song In Netflix’s Christmas With You

Netflix’s Christmas With You features 10 songs alongside a story that stars Aimee Garcia as Angelina, a Latin popstar who is looking to revive her career with a Christmas song. Along the way, she meets a young teenager named Cristina (Deja Monique Cruz) who is a big fan of hers, and her father Miguel (Freddie Prinze Jr.), a music teacher who becomes her co-writer and love interest. The 2022 holiday movie is a heartwarming tale about love, family, and music, featuring multiple original songs and Christmas tunes to get viewers ready for the season.

Christmas With You aims to capture the spirit of the holiday a month early, and the soundtrack helps the film meet its goal. Whether using new, original Christmas songs or some more-established classics, Christmas With You is full of songs viewers can add to their Christmas playlists. The main characters of Christmas With You lend their vocal talents to the film, which only adds to the soundtrack’s effectiveness. Garcia, best known for her role as Ella Lopez in Lucifer, stands out as if Angelina were a true popstar. Here are all the songs in Christmas With You and when they play in the movie.

Here is every song from Christmas With You in order:

“Sweet and Spicy” performed by Aimee Garcia “Luna Rumbera” by Juan Jose Covarrubias & Janelly Del Carmen Russe “A Christmas Thing” performed by Deja Monique Cruz “Born With It” by Cheyenne J. Melton & Tomas Ramirez Altamirano “La Gata” by X-Ray Dog Music “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” (Instrumental) by Arthur Warrell “Christmas Without You” performed by Aimee Garcia “Make It Feel Like Christmas” by Simon Tellier & Victoria Hills “A Christmas Thing (Aka Quince Ballad)” by Aimee Garcia “Feliz Navidad Mi Amor” by Jasmine Lopez





When Exactly Every Song Plays In Christmas With You

“Sweet and Spicy” performed by Aimee Garcia – Garcia performs this original song over the opening credits, which introduces viewers to the musical world of the film. The sensual song is in a mix of both Spanish and English and footage alternates between shots of Angelina, the main character of Christmas With You, filming a music video, and a montage of her around New York City greeting fans, attending events, and recording music. It appears again when Cristina is rehearsing her quinceañera dance with her friends and Angelina and a third time when Angelina surprises Cristina with a performance at her actual quinceañera.

“Luna Rumbera” by Juan Jose Covarrubias & Janelly Del Carmen Russe – From their 2017 album Electro Carnival, this pop Spanish pop track plays as Cristina is listening and dancing to the song loudly, her room decorated with multiple posters of Angelina. Like “Sweet And Spicy,” it plays again during Cristina’s quinceañera rehearsal.

“A Christmas Thing” performed by Deja Monique Cruz – This is the first of two times that “A Christmas Thing” appears in Christmas With You. Cristina sings the much softer Angelina song with the accompaniment of Miguel on acoustic guitar from her bedroom in upstate New York, according to the filming locations used for Christmas With You. She posts the video on social media, where an emotional Angelina finds it and watches through tears. Cristina is singing the song for her deceased mother and expresses her desire to meet Angelina in the video, who is simultaneously grieving the loss of her own mother.

“Born With It” by Cheyenne J. Melton & Tomas Ramirez Altamirano – This song, from the 2021 album Savage Hip Hop, is an upbeat track that plays in the background while Angelina gets ready for a photo shoot. It is used to hype the popstar up, though her energy is zapped when she is replaced for the shoot by a younger, newer popstar on her record label, Cheri Bibi (Nicolette Stephanie Templier).

“La Gata” by X-Ray Dog Music – In a classic Netflix rom-com moment, Angelina enters Cristina’s school in slow motion to this upbeat track as students gawk at her and Monique serves as her pseudo-security to demonstrate how untouchable she is.

“We Wish You A Merry Christmas” (Instrumental) by Arthur Warrell – This classic Christmas instrumental plays when Miguel’s mother, Frida (Socorro Santiago) asks Monique and Angelina if they want a shot of tequila once Cristina and Miguel have gone to bed. They both quickly raise their hands, leading to Angelina having to put a drunk Monique to bed.

“Christmas Without You” performed by Aimee Garcia – The main song from Christmas With You helps make this Netflix holiday movie stand out. Throughout the film, Angelina and Miguel work to create a Christmas song together that will help Angelina impress her label once again. They first perform it in full together at a charity gala where Angelina surprises Miguel by asking him to accompany her on piano, which he does, showcasing their chemistry to the audience. The song plays again at the end as they celebrate Christmas and their song hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Holiday Chart.

“Make It Feel Like Christmas” by Simon Tellier & Victoria Hills – This cover of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s 2017 Christmas song plays over another classic Netflix original Christmas movie montage of Angelina and Miguel both heartbroken after Angelina turned Miguel down in favor of the Saturday Night Live Christmas Special performance. Miguel attempts and fails to write a song alone while Angelina is lonely in her large New York City apartment.

“A Christmas Thing” (Aka Quince Ballad) by Aimee Garcia – When Cristina sang a snippet of this song at the beginning of Christmas With You, she said it would play at her quinceañera, and it does. As Miguel, Cristina, and her quinceañera court dance, a lengthier recording of Angelina’s song plays in a sweet father-daughter moment.

“Feliz Navidad Mi Amor” by Jasmine Lopez – The final track from Christmas With You is fully in Spanish and plays during the film’s end credits, immediately following the final appearance of “Christmas With You.” While not performed by Garcia, it was another song specifically written for the new Netflix Christmas movie. The credits also feature the cast members dancing at Cristina’s quinceañera.

Where To Listen To Christmas For You’s Soundtrack

While there are 10 songs that play in the film, only four appear on the EP that Netflix released, Christmas With You (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) under Garcia’s name. These include the three songs performed by Garcia in the film and “Feliz Navidad Mi Amor” written for the soundtrack. This EP can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

