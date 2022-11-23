Everything We Know About the Dutton Family’s Next Chapter in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 6

Yellowstone season 5 has barely started, but if you thought that would stop me from wondering about a season 6, you’d be very wrong. And can you really blame me? Who wouldn’t want to know whether fans are getting more episodes filled with beautiful Montana views, hot ranchers riding horses, and, of course, Dutton family drama. (No one, that’s who.)

Obviously the fifth season isn’t gonna wrap up for a little while, so there’s still a whole lot we won’t know for sure about the lead-up to a season 6. Will that stop us from speculating? Absolutely not! Until a Yellowstone season 6 does roll around, here’s everything we know about it so far.

First of all, is Yellowstone getting a season 6?

I hate to say it, but as of November 202, there’s been no announcement of a sixth season. BUT that doesn’t mean we need to panic yet. Paramount tends to be hush-hush when it comes to renewals (may I remind you they didn’t let us know that season 5 was happening until a full month after the season 4 finale?) no renewal announcement yet doesn’t = bad news.

The show is super popular and only seems to be growing its audience so the likelihood of cancelation is lower as long as season 5 keeps its viewership high. Plus, Paramount gave season 5 even more episodes than a Yellowstone season usually gets, AND they’re working on their second Yellowstone prequel 1923, which comes out in December 2022. Clearly the franchise is going strong. A bonus? Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly straight-up said in an interview with Vulture that season 5 isn’t the end.

Which cast members will return for season 6?

Obviously we would love to see all of our favorites like Kevin Costner (John), Luke Grimes (Kayce), Kelly Reilly (Beth), Wes Bentley (Jamie), Cole Hauser (Rip), and Kelsey Asbille (Monica) come back on our screens, but since we don’t know how season 5 ends, it’s kinda hard to say.

Yellowstone is no stranger to killing off characters, and the premiere of season 5 opened with a very shocking death. With rumors floating around that Rip or John could be killed off in the upcoming episodes, season 6 could look a little different. Co-creator Taylor Sheridan even alluded to impending deaths during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “If you look at everyone as a chess piece in season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board.” Sounds verrrrry ominous.

Paramount

What will happen in Yellowstone season 6?

This is another one that’s hard to predict ATM since we don’t know how season 5 is going to end. But if I had to guess I’d say a season 6 would be filled with as much tension, drama, and cowboy hats as we’ve come to expect from any Yellowstone season.

When will Yellowstone season 6 come out?



November 2023 seems like a solid estimate should Yellowstone get a season 6 renewal around the season 5 finale (like last season). A season has come out every year since 2018, with the last two seasons premiering in the first half of November. But with season 5 getting 14 episodes (four more than a normal season) it’s very possible this will shift the production/release schedule and we may end up with a later premiere date. Sadly, only time will tell!