Expect stepped-up police presence at South Florida malls for holiday shopping season

HIALEAH – It’s that time of year where South Florida police are stepping up security at malls and in commercial districts as we approach Black Friday and the start of the holiday shopping season.

At the Westland Mall in Hialeah, Police Chief George Fuente and Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr. announced a special, holiday season crime suppression initiative that will run from Friday through December 31st and will involve K-9 units, the community response team, motorcycle officers and undercover officers in a task force that will be focused on protecting the commercial district in the city.

Fuente told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that there will be “a high level of visibility” of police officers to protect and serve the community. “The primary goal of the task force is to secure the well-being of shoppers during the holiday season.”

Bovo said, “This is not California. This is not New York or Illinois. We don’t allow people to go into stores and rip off stuff. If you are ripping off or you are shoplifting, we’re going to try to work as aggressively as possible to make sure that you are prosecuted.”

Fuente offered a series of safety tips.

“Always try to park in well-lit areas and always carry credit cards and not cash with you. For individuals who like to carry large purses, this may not be the time to do so,” said Fuente. “Minimize what you carry and try to put credit cards in your pocket. Always stay alert. When you walk from the store to your cars avoid taking items to your car and then going back to the store. It’s an invitation to have someone break into your car. If possible shop with family members and friends. Don’t be alone.”

At the busy Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, veteran officer, Lt. Jonathan Arche took CBS4 inside the mall and told us “We heightened our security like we do this time of year. We have many police working this holiday season. We are’s working with several agencies to maintain the peace and tranquility of this mall.”

“There’s going to be officers in plain clothes and you won’t even see them,” he said. “You want to make sure you park in a well-lit area because that is going to deter would-be delinquents from coming up to your vehicle. We have a lot of people who like to do a lot of shopping with large bags and buy a lot of items and take them back to car. We do advise against that.” He urges shoppers not to make numerous trips back and forth to their cars.

Carmen and Walter Taylor agreed.

Carmen Taylor said, “I shop with my husband and instead of carrying a purse I carry this backpack. Don’t expose a lot of cash. Use cards instead. Travel in pairs if you can and try to shop in the daytime. If you shop at night park in a well-lit area.”

Walter Taylor said, “Always keep your eyes open and look around you to your perimeter. Always put items in your trunk and make sure you are not going to leave anything in the back seat for people to look at because when they see something it gives them to opportunity to break in and take off with your items.”

Carmen and Walter Taylor, who are from Houston, were visiting the Dolphin Mall while on their honeymoon.

Walter Taylor said, “You can never be too careful.”