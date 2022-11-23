Facts replace fable with genealogy

I’ve been doing genealogy for more than 40 years and have found lots of surprises and fun facts. Aside from U.S. genealogy, I specialize in Norwegian genealogy, and I’ve helped a number of students find their roots in Norway as well. I actually help the students get into the Norwegian databases and teach them how to go through them even though it is all in Norwegian.
It can be tedious but there is a thrill when finding just the right person.
I think people need to know that it isn’t done in an hour like you see on television. We need some data to start with when a student first comes in: Names and possible places of parents, and grandparents if possible. The student should be able to manage a computer and work independently once we get them started. It is very hard to work one on one with a class full of students. However, we won’t abandon the new people.
We can also deal with DNA. Two of our students ended up being fifth cousins, and another student is related to a friend of mine. It truly is a small world.
One doesn’t have to take a DNA test, but it is a good tool for finding relatives. I helped a woman who was adopted and somehow related to my husband’s line. After juggling her DNA, I found her biological father and it has been a tremendous addition to their families. She has a new father who never knew about her, and her son has a grandfather now. They were going to come to visit me, but COVID changed our lives.
We support people as well as we can. Some ethnicities are a little more difficult to track because there are very few records, and some records were destroyed over the years. However, new records are added quite often, so there is still hope. Some of our relatives were hardworking but fell off the radar and some chose to stay out of sight.
One of my most exciting events was finding my dad’s five half-siblings. It happened after he died, unfortunately. He had some vague notion they existed, but he didn’t want to know anything when I tried to work on his line in the 1970s.
He had been told he and his sisters were abandoned by his father when in fact his mother stole them and brought them to California in 1923. After my aunt died, I was given a box that changed things forever. There were letters from Grandpa to Grandma in that box and he was asking her to bring back the kids. There was a letter from my great-aunt to my grandma in which $90 was sent for the train fare. Grandpa didn’t have the money to travel to California to get them.
So, you never know where you can find information. Speak to elderly relatives and find what you can.
I think many of us were told that we have Native American blood or that we descended from royalty of some sort. Family stories are fun, but they are often embellished and often not even remotely true. Genealogy is fact-based only with sources to prove everything.
Ginny Smithson and I stress to the students that we must have sources for every fact unless they were live witnesses and, even then, they should have some other source in case of not remembering accurately.