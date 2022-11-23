Fallen leaves and black ice warnings issued to drivers ahead of winter

Experts at IAM RoadSmart said aquaplaning can be caused by tyre tread not being able to push water away from the vehicle. Police officers can issue charges of up to £2,500 for driving without due care and attention if the tyres are considered unsuitable for the conditions.

In some extreme cases, officers can even fine drivers £2,500 and hand three penalty points for each tyre that does not meet road standards.

If motorists lose control of their vehicle due to driving too quickly for the road conditions, police could issue a charge for dangerous driving. This could see motorists fined £5,000 and issued with up to nine penalty points on their driving licence.

In some extreme cases, road users may also be issued a temporary driving ban which will prevent them from getting behind the wheel. Car insurance providers may also decide to invalidate cover and refuse payouts on any damage if motorists drove beyond the road conditions.

