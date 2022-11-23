Families forced to dig up relatives’ graves due to flooding

It’s understood the local council was alerted to the problem 10 days ago, but nothing has been done since and the flooding has worsened at Abbey Lane Cemetery near Woodseats, Sheffield.

Grieving families face having to move the graves of loved ones due to severe flooding at a cemetery.

One woman posted online: “I have just visited Abbey Lane, my brother’s grave and the lady who has her father buried near to my brother was distraught. This is what greeted her when she tried to access her father’s grave. She was so distraught she has to now decide if to move him.

“She had contacted Sheffield City Council 10 days ago to warn of the flooding off the path next to her father and now she has found his grave like this. Shame on you, Sheffield City Council.

“It is very concerning for me as the water is very close to my brother’s grave. The poor woman has now to face the heartbreaking task of moving her father. My mum is distraught and has to visit daily now to check my brother’s grave – it’s a disgrace.”

Writing online, nearby residents shared their ire.

One called the situation “absolutely shocking,” Yorkshire Live reports.

They wrote: “That is absolutely shocking. I feel for the family of them graves.”

Another added: “It’s been like that for years. When it rains a lot, like it has been, it always gets flooded in that section.” Ena Caine said: “Yes, it has floored before, but not as bad. It’s a terrible thing to happen. I was there on Friday and couldn’t believe what I saw.”