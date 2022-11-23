FaZe Swagg reveals Warzone 2’s “fastest killing” gun

Kris ‘FaZe Swagg’ Lamberson has revealed what he believes is the best gun in Warzone 2, claiming it kills the fastest.





Warzone 2 has a huge roster of weapons for players to experiment with and find the best loadouts for, and now players have had a decent amount of time with the free-to-play battle royale, some believe they’ve found the meta weapons.

It’s all about TTK when it comes to Warzone 2’s meta, as having a weapon that can melt enemies in ridiculously fast fashion can be the difference in a gunfight.

The Kastov 762, RAAL MG, and EBR-14 have been among some of the most popular weapon choices in Warzone 2, but now, popular Call of Duty content creator FaZe Swagg has revealed what he believes is the “fastest killing” gun in Warzone 2.

According to FaZe Swagg, the Kastov-74u Assault Rifle is the “fastest killing gun across the board,” in Warzone 2, so let’s get into his loadout.

FaZe Swagg Kastov-74u Warzone 2 loadout

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The popular streamer said that this Kastov-74u Warzone 2 loadout is an “AR, but it kills faster than literally anything,” even beating SMGs from up-close. FaZe Swagg also tuned some of these attachments to favor ADS speed and recoil stabilization.

FaZe Swagg managed to drop 26 kills on Al Mazrah playing solo in a Trios match, which is pretty impressive. Definitely make sure you give this loadout a try if you’re looking to use something new in Warzone 2, or if you’re looking for a close-range gun that also has Assault Rifle potential.

Image Credits: Activision