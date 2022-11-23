FIFA make decision on Germany punishment after covering mouths gesture

Germany will face no punishment after Hansi Flick’s team covered their mouths during their team photo against Japan in protest against FIFA’s decision to ban the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar. The 2014 world champions were one of seven nations set to wear the armband in support of the LGBTQ+ community before they were told that captain Manuel Neuer could face a one-match ban if he donned the colourful symbol of inclusion.

FIFA’s decision to ban the armband has been fiercely scrutinised and the timing of the call, which came just hours before England’s World Cup opener against Iran on Monday, has left managers and players at the tournament scratching their heads in frustration.

Initially, it had been suggested that captains could be booked for the political gesture but further details emerged confirming the players were threatened with bans.

Shortly after Germany’s gesture, the German Football Association issued the following statement: “With our captain’s armband, we wanted to set an example for values that we live in the national team: Diversity and mutual respect. Being loud together with other nations.”

“Human rights are not negotiable,” the statement added, and “denying us the armband is like denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”

