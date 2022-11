An accounting firm that touts itself as the first to open its headquarters in the metaverse was accused in a lawsuit of turning a blind eye to a pattern of racketeering at FTX , the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed causing billions of dollars in losses.

Prager Metis CPAs LLC , an auditor for FTX, was sued by an investor who claims to have lost almost $20,000. Stephen Pierce also sued Armanino LLP , an auditor for FTX US, FTX’s co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and others — accusing all of them of a racketeering conspiracy.

Much of the lawsuit relies on a …