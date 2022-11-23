Florida’s Green Mound Is The Largest In The U.S. (With Some Amazing Views)

Ponce Inlet offers its visitors a variety of activities and restaurants to enjoy next to the wonderful beach. One of the top attractions of this dazzling city is The Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, Florida’s tallest lighthouse. It is accessible for visits and holds special events all year round. While spending some time in the area, tourists can also visit the Marine Science Center to learn about the marvels of marine life or join Ponce Inlet Watersports for an aquatic experience. Additionally, they should set aside time during their trip to the Daytona Beach region to explore everything the districts have to offer for cuisine, entertainment, and great bargains. With all these bewitching activities and attractions, tourists tend to forget the hidden gems of Ponce Inlet and may not be aware that it has the largest shell mound in the whole country, The Green Mound. Here is an overview of it.

THETRAVEL VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: Visit Mississippi’s Emerald Mound: The Largest In America After Cahokia





Discover The Creators Of The Green Mound When Visiting Ponce Inlet

The Green Mound of Ponce Inlet is the largest shell mound of its sort in the United States and is composed entirely of discarded organic material. Native American tribes in the area created it as a place to deposit oyster and clam shells and other debris. It grew up to 50 feet (15.24 meters) tall between the years 800 and 1600 AD. Many pre-Columbian items were kept in the shell mound’s material due to its composition, and the excavation of the mound exposes a vertical chronology of the Native Americans who lived there. The mere creation of the midden, which was made from the shellfish diet that allowed the inhabitants to thrive in the region for hundreds of years, represents the transition from a nomadic to a sedentary existence.

Archeologic were also able to learn how the tribes’ way of life evolved through time because of the vertical chronology. Within the different layers of preserved mollusks, archeologists discovered signs of homes, including ash from fire pits, clay flooring, and basic buildings. Moreover, scientists concluded that the highest-ranking tribal members, such as the chiefs or the spiritual authorities, lived at the summit of the mound. The mound is now 30 feet (9.14 meters) tall, having lost 20 feet (6 meters) due to erosion and the error of utilizing the material to construct a road in 1922. The Green Mound is the highest peak in the community and is situated inside the Ponce Preserve Park in Ponce Inlet. Wild coffee, snowberry, and marlberry are just a few of the odd plants that still grow around the mound as a result of the unusual habitat. A living oak with wild, twisted branches that is 350 years old is growing at the base of the midden.

Presently, the Town of Ponce Inlet is in charge of running Green Mound, which is owned by the State of Florida. One may stroll a simple track around the mound, which is inside the lovely Ponce Preserve park. Fortunately, the town is striving to make Green Mound even more accessible by adding informative signs and new trails to the summit in the coming years. The first archeologist to work on the site, John W. Griffin, would be overjoyed to hear that the Green Mound is properly established as a monument and people realize its importance. Visitors will discover that the location narrates a very interesting tale about the Florida Indians, their way of life, and how it evolved. The location where it occurred will be where this narrative is shared.

Entrance fee: Free of charge

Free of charge Opening Schedule: Daily, from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Related: The History Of The Cahokia Mounds And Why You Should Visit This Great Native American City

How To Get To The Magnificent Green Mound, Ponce Inlet

The Green Mound is situated in Ponce Inlet, on Peninsula Drive. Visitors shall take Dunlawton Avenue (S.R. 421) over the Intracoastal waterway from U.S. 1 (South Ridgeway Avenue) in Port Orange to A1A (Atlantic Avenue). Then, they shall continue south on A1A for 2.5 miles (4 km) to Old Carriage Road in Ponce Inlet. Later, they have to take Old Carriage Road to Peninsula Drive and turn left (south) on Peninsula. Finally, they should look for the mound on the left after 2 miles (3.21 km) (east).

Do Not Forget To Pass By The Iconic Ponce Inlet Lighthouse And Museum

At the Ponce Inlet Light Station and Museum, visitors will take a step back in time and climb 175 feet (53.34 meters) of enjoyment in the Florida sunshine! The Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse, built in 1887, has been illuminating the Florida shore for more than 130 years. This well-known lighthouse museum, which was named a National Historic Landmark in 1998, is conveniently situated 10 miles (16 km) south of Daytona on the world’s most famous beach and provides a wealth of activities for both young and elderly. A trip to the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse is a must-do experience that will upgrade the tourists’ Florida vacation to new levels of adventure. Experiences at the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and Museum can be enjoyed in a variety of ways.

Visitors have three options: they may sign up for a private tour before they arrive, explore the light station independently using a self-guided tour map, or participate in one of the museum’s exclusive after-hours activities. Teachers can also ask for educational sessions and site visits for their students.