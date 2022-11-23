Forgotten state pension scandal causes misery as ‘oldest suffer most’

The state pension is not enough to keep people above the breadline and the oldest pensioners often have the toughest time of it. Without workplace or personal pensions, retirement is a time of “suffering” for too many.

The oldest pensioners have it hardest, and the oldest woman often have it hardest of all.

Many did not build up sufficient state pension entitlement during their working lifetimes, through no fault of their own.

Some gave up work to start a family or care for loved ones, while many suffered mid-life illnesses that stopped them from earning money. Often, they relied on their husband’s state and personal pension entitlement, only to lose that through death or divorce.

More than 3.5 million so-called Waspi women had to wait an extra six years for their state pension, after the government increase the retirement age for women from 60 to 66.

Last year, more one in four female pensioners were living below the breadline, equivalent to 1.25 million, Age UK figures show.

That is an increase of 260,000 in the last decade, even though the number of women claiming state pension has fallen as their retirement age jumped.