Fuel campaigner slates Hunt over ‘disgusting’ proposal for 23% fuel





As the extra cost of diesel compared to petrol has reached a new high of nearly 25p per litre, latest Government figures show the average price of a litre of diesel is 188.9p. But the Chancellor did not announce any plans to introduce road pricing despite being urged by 24 Tory MPs to cut fuel duty. Mr Cox explained how not cutting fuel duty will massively impact sole traders.

Speaking to GB News, Mr Cox said: “Jeremy Hunt didn’t say a word. For the first time in my 30 years of campaigning, I have not seen a budget or Autumn statement not mentioning fuel duty. “Only half an hour later, the OBR announced this planned 12p tax rise next year in the March budget. “Don’t forget that doesn’t include the VAT, it goes on top of that so it’s nearer 15p per litre we’re going to be paying. “It’s absolutely disgusting that Jeremy Hunt didn’t mention this.” READ MORE: Man ‘stabbed repeatedly’ in violent Leeds city centre attack

He added: “Something like 40 to 50 percent of costs now for the average trucking firm are fuel costs. “What’s going to happen is they’re going to pass on those costs to their customers. “Unfortunately we’re going to see customers say no, we can’t pay that and we’re going to see some businesses go to the wall. “Particularly sole traders like electricians, plumbers and decorators who are already being hit by things like congestion charges and ultra-low emission zones.

He said: “The situation for diesel drivers is grim and unlikely to improve in the weeks ahead. In fact, it could deteriorate. “Already, drivers of average-sized diesel cars are paying around £105 every time they fill up, about £14 more than those people with similar-sized petrol cars at the neighbouring pump.” With the UK’s 4.5 million-strong fleet of vans and half a million HGVs running almost exclusively on diesel, Mr Gooding said companies’ rising costs will “inevitably be passed on” to consumers. Mr Gooding said the impact on diesel supplies from the war in Ukraine is being compounded during the colder months as many countries use the fuel for heating and power generation, pushing up demand.

