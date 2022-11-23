Get 1-Year Of Hulu For Only $24 For Black Friday

Starting today, Hulu is offering a year of its ad-supported streaming service for just $24. That works out to just $2/month, as opposed to the normal $8/month (or $96 in total for 12 months) at the standard price. This deal is only available through Monday, November 28.

The offer is valid for all new and returning subscribers. Existing subscribers are excluded–though you could theoretically create a new account if you really want the deal. After your discounted 12 months are over, your subscription will roll over to the standard $8/month unless you cancel your membership ahead of time. Hulu also offers an ad-free tier ($15/month), Hulu with Live TV ($70/month), and bundle deals that include Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, but they are not part of this special offer. If you are an existing Disney+ or ESPN+ subscriber, you are eligible for this deal.

$24 for a year of ad-supported Hulu is the best deal we’ve seen for the streaming service all year and is a great price for access to its bevy of TV shows and movies, not to mention all the new content that will be added over the next 12 months. Some recent additions include Welcome to Chippendales starring Kumail Nanjiani, and the entire Saw horror movie franchise.

Hulu isn’t the only streaming service that is on sale for Black Friday. You can get a whole year of Peacock Premium for $12 and three months of HBO Max for $6.