Get a Roku Express for £3.41! Trick gets you Black Friday bargain





If you’re after the best Black Friday deals for streaming sticks there’s an incredible offer available on the Roku Express HD. This popular Fire TV and Chromecast rival is usually priced at £29.99, but has been reduced in the Black Friday sales to £13.99. And – if you join money-saving website TopCashback as a new member – you can get this gadget for just £3.41.

That’s a saving of over £25 on the typical price! The Roku Express will work out as £3.41 if you’re a new Argos customer or £3.87 if you’re already signed-up to the Argos website. To get this incredible bargain you simply need to head to this page on the TopCashback website and sign-up as a new member. Signing up as a new TopCashback member via that page will reward you with £10 cashback that can be claimed on Argos purchases above £10. Once you’ve signed-up as a new user you will then be re-directed to a page on the TopCashback website that is dedicated to this promotion. Simply click the ‘Get cashback now’ button while signed into your new account and you will be directed to the Argos website. Then, you just need to find the Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player on the Argos website and complete your order.

It will take 14 working days for the cashback you earn from that order to appear in your TopCashback account. You can then withdraw the money via a BACS transfer, by moving the money to a PayPal account or by topping up a gift card. And after you’ve bagged this bargain you will still be able to use TopCashback to continue saving money on your online orders. TopCashback partners with thousands of retailers like Argos, Currys and Amazon to offer its users cashback when they shop via them. Depending on which online store you visit you’ll either be able to earn cashback on select products or virtually everything available online. On average TopCashback helps its millions of users earn over £300 in cashback each year. If the Roku deal that is available right now doesn’t tickle your fancy you can instead get another streaming device at a bargain price.

TopCashback is also offering Amazon customers the chance to get a Fire TV Stick Lite for just £2.62. To get the Fire TV Stick Lite at such an incredible price you need to follow similar steps to the Roku deal. You first of all need to head to this page and sign-up as a new TopCashback member. Then, you need to head to the Amazon hub page on the TopCashback website and click ‘Get cashback’ next to Fire TV devices. You will then be redirected to the Amazon website. Simply find the Fire TV Stick Lite and complete your order. It will take seven working days for the cashback you earn from this order to appear in your account. Just bear in mind that you need to be a new TopCashback member to get these bonus cashback rewards. So you can’t sign-up as a new member and get the Roku Express for £3.41, and then get the Fire TV Stick for £2.62 with the same account.

