Get an Android phone for £99! Samsung, Motorola and Pixel prices cut





Black Friday is almost upon us with the big sale event kicking off in just a few days’ time. Although the largest savings are expected to be revealed on November 25, many of the UK’s main retailers have already cut costs and it’s very good news for anyone wanting to buy a new Android phone.

Amazon is offering a bunch of devices – including models from Samsung, Motorola and OnePlus – at discounted prices with some now starting from under £100. That low cost is for the Motorola E20 which features a triple-lens camera, 6.5-inch screen and a massive 5,000mAh battery which should keep you connected for days without needing a recharge. Along with that budget device, there’s also £100 off Google’s Pixel phones and £50 off the all-new Nothing Phone (1) making this top-rated device even more affordable. If you fancy joining the foldable revolution you’re in luck as Amazon has knocked over £600 off the price of the Galaxy Fold3 which includes a giant 7.6-inch display that can be snapped in half. If you think it’s time to switch to something new then here are all the best Android deals from Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

BEST ANDROID DEALS FROM AMAZON Motorola E30 – NOW £99.99 – SAVE £10

FEATURES: 6.5-inch 90Hz screen, 5,000mAh battery, triple camera

SEE THE DEAL HERE Motorola G62 – NOW £169.99 – SAVE £28

FEATURES: 6.5-inch 90Hz screen, 5G technology, triple camera

SEE THE DEAL HERE Google Pixel 6a – NOW £299.99 – SAVE £100

FEATURES: 6.1-inch screen, Tensor processor, fast charging

SEE THE DEAL HERE Samsung Galaxy M53 – NOW £339.99 – SAVE £100

FEATURES: 6.7-inch 90Hz screen, 5,000mAh battery, quad camera

SEE THE DEAL HERE

Samsung Galaxy A52s – NOW £279.99 – SAVE £90

FEATURES: 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 4,500mAh battery, triple camera

SEE THE DEAL HERE OnePlus 10T 5G – NOW £489 – SAVE £140

FEATURES: 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 5G data speeds

SEE THE DEAL HERE Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 – NOW £989.99 – SAVE £610

FEATURES: 7.6-inch AMOLED foldable screen, triple camera, S Pen stylus

SEE THE DEAL HERE

What is Black Friday? Black Friday was started in the United States as a way for retailers to drum-up extra sales ahead of the holidays. The one-day sales event would see millions of people queue up outside high street shops to secure the best Black Friday deals, dubbed "doorbusters". Held on the first Friday after the Thanksgiving celebrations, Black Friday is no longer confined to the shores of the United States – it has become a global phenomenon.

