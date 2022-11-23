God of War Ragnarok drops to lowest EVER price – get almost £30 off





If you’re hunting around for the best Black Friday 2022 deals there’s an offer on God of War Ragnarok that PS5 fans won’t want to miss. The latest exclusive from Sony only launched a few weeks ago, but already you can get a huge chunk of money off. Usually God of War Ragnarok for the PS5 costs £64.99, but if you sign-up to money-saving website TopCashback you can get it for £37.07 – that’s almost £30 off!

You can get God of War Ragnarok at this low price thanks to a promotion from TopCashback that offers new members a signing on bonus of £15. When you take into account the cashback rates TopCashback also offers at JD Williams’s website this helps bring the price down to under £40. To get God of War Ragnarok at such a low price you first of all need to head to the TopCashback website and sign-up as a new member. Then you need to visit the JD Williams hub page on the TopCashback website while logged in to your new account. New JD Williams customers will be able to get God of War for £37.07, while if you use an existing account it will cost £41.70 in total.

If you’ve not got a JD Williams account then click ‘Get cashback’ next to new customers, while if you already are a member click ‘Get cashback’ next to existing customers. You will then be re-directed to the JD Wiliiams website. Just find the listing for God of War Ragnarok and complete your order. Once you’ve done that you’ll have to wait seven working days for the funds to appear in your TopCashback website. The money can then be moved to your bank with a BACS transfer, or you can send it to a PayPal account or top up a range of gift cards.

JD Williams also stocks God of War Ragnarok for the PS4 which is currently priced at £49.99. Using the TopCashback discount this brings the price down to £28.40 for new customers of JD Williams, or £32.25 for existing customer of JD Williams. However, the PS4 version of God of War Ragnarok is currently out of stock at JD Williams. If you do end up signing up to TopCashback to get God of War Ragnarok for a bargain price don’t forget about the service – you can keep using it to save money on future orders. TopCashback partners with thousands of retailers to offer its users cashback when they shop via them. Depending on which online store you visit you’ll either be able to earn cashback on select products or virtually everything available to buy. TopCashback is used by millions of people, with users on average saving over £300 each year thanks to the site.

Like Loading...