GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE 2022 GIRLS’ TENNIS ALL CONFERENCE TEAMS – OnFocus

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

2022 GIRLS’ TENNIS ALL CONFERENCE TEAMS

Singles Player of the Year: Natalie Cooper Pacelli

Doubles Players of the Year: Taylor Riopel Rhinelander, Helena Wisner Rhinelander

Coach of the Year: Matthew Nichols Rhinelander

First Team All Conference

Flight Name School

#1 Singles Natalie Cooper Pacelli

#2 Singles Akosua Yeboah Columbus Catholic

#3 Singles Alaina Sbonik Pacelli

#4 Singles Addie Schmitt Newman Catholic

#1 Doubles Taylor Riopel Rhinelander, Helena Wisner

#2 Doubles Hailey Curtis Lakeland, Cassidy Cleveland

#3 Doubles Charley Cleveland Lakeland, Ali Timmerman

Second Team All Conference

Flight Name School

#1 Singles Maria Laura Garcia-Moya Columbus Catholic

#2 Singles Kelsey Winter Rhinelander

#3 Singles Destiny Lo Newman Catholic

#4 Singles Dawsyn Barkus Rhinelander

#1 Doubles Julianna Ouimette Lakeland, Kristina Ouimette

#2 Doubles Paige Oleinik Rhinelander, Kayla Tessmann

#3 Doubles Shannon Lepak Pacelli, Lucy Gwidt

Honorable Mention All Conference

Flight Name School

#1 Singles Tori Riopel Rhinelander

#2 Singles Reagan Herdrich Newman Catholic

#3 Singles Audrey Ruesch Medford

#4 Singles Norah Strassburg Lakeland

#1 Doubles Julia Storch Pacelli, Amelia Jacoby

#2 Doubles Anabelle Arnold Pacelli, Julie Milbauer

#3 Doubles Brooke Sisel Rhinelander, Evelyn Sawyer

