Harry ‘disappointed’ Diana’s sisters missed ‘similarities’ in Meghan





Prince Harry was “disappointed” that the people who were close to the late Princess Diana did not see the similarities between his mother and his now-wife, Meghan, a royal author has claimed. The Duke of Sussex was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Prince Harry tied the knot with wife Meghan at Windsor in 2018. But although the former Princess of Wales never met the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry hoped the rest of his family on his mother’s side would spot similarities between the two women, but was “disappointed” when they did not, according to royal author Tom Bower. Writing in “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors”, Mr Bower discussed Prince Harry’s introduction of Meghan to Baroness Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Diana’s two sisters, and the late princess’s friend, Julia Samuel. He claimed: “Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée.

“Both, he said, shared the same problems. He was disappointed. “No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend. “More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family.” Mr Bower then claimed that Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, was urged to “voice” the siblings’ “unease” by Prince William. READ MORE: Kate’s area of ‘brilliance’ pinpointed as Princess attends banquet

The then-Princess of Wales spoke out about the mental health challenges she experienced during her marriage to Charles during the 1990s. Decades later, when Harry and Meghan discussed their experiences of their marriage and operating within the Royal Family, Meghan said she had experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a working royal. The Duke of Sussex also commented: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself. I’ve said that before on numerous occasions very publicly.

“And what I was seeing was history repeating itself, but more, perhaps, or definitely far more, dangerous because then you add race in and you add social media in.” He added: “And when I talk about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my mother.”

