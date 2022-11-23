Harry Kane: Jordan Pickford says England captain is ‘fine’ after picking up a knock in England’s World Cup opener against Iran

Harry Kane is “fine” after picking up a knock in England’s World Cup win over Iran on Monday, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has confirmed.

Kane was not part of open training on Tuesday, nor were any of the starters from the 6-2 victory, which is usual for a day after a match.

England’s captain suffered a knock to his right ankle in the second half and played on for 25 minutes before being substituted after 76 minutes and underwent a scan to determine the severity of the injury.

Harry Kane is tackled and injured during England’s World Cup match against Iran





But, speaking to the press ahead of England’s match against USA in their second World Cup fixture on Friday, Pickford offered an encouraging update.

“I think he is good, probably a bit sore but he’s out on the grass today with us. He’s fine, yeah,” the goalkeeper said.

The Spurs striker was a key figure for Southgate’s side in the dominant win over Iran, claiming two assists to set up goals for both Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford.

England boss Gareth Southgate said after the game Kane’s withdrawal was a precaution, but the striker was then spotted leaving the stadium with strapping around his ankle.

“I think Harry’s fine,” the England boss said in his post-match press conference following the win over Iran.

Kane’s importance to England





“It looked like a bad tackle but he carried on in the game. We took him off because we felt it was a moment in the game we could do that.”

Kane has previously experienced problems with his ankles, missing 14 games in the 2016/17 season. He also missed four matches last season as a result of a separate ankle injury.

Kane’s injury: A look back at what happened… 49: OUCH! Kane is wiped out by Morteza Pouraliganji – who is booked as a result. The weight of Pouraliganji has landed on the right ankle of Kane… Rob Dorsett at the Khalifa International Stadium: “Oh no, not Kane…” 50: This looked a bad one for Kane. He winces as he rolls on the ground and is now helped back onto his feet. Wilson has gone to warm up as Trippier stands over this free-kick. Perhaps not as bad as initially feared… Sky Sports’ Nick Wright: “Kane’s right ankle just got caught under the body of Pouraliganji. He’s back on his feet but England must be careful with him.” Rob Dorsett at the Khalifa International Stadium: “Kane is trying to run this off, but he’s glancing across at the bench, nervously. With his aspirations of a second golden boot, you know he won’t want to come off. But he’s far from free in his movement.” 75: SUB! Kane makes way now for Wilson.

‘Kane is irreplaceable factor in England squad’

Raheem Sterling celebrates with Kane after scoring England’s third goal





Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

“Harry Kane’s ankle injury means he’s a real doubt for England’s second group B game. He picked up that injury after a really hefty challenge in the second half, which left him down for several minutes and he looked to be in a lot of pain. Kane doesn’t go down easily.

“He was substituted after 76 minutes after trying to play on for 20 minutes or so. Gareth Southgate said Kane was fine and taken off as a precaution. I was surprised he said that and wonder whether he was sugarcoating it a little bit because I was in the stands watching that game and I watched Kane after the challenge and he appeared really uncomfortable, was struggling to run and was looking over to communicate with the bench for a long period of time.

“We now know he’s gone for a scan on that ankle, we don’t know the results, but it’s a worry. Not just because Kane is the one irreplaceable factor in this squad, but also because he’s had ankle problems before. He missed 14 games in the 2016/17 season because of an ankle injury and four games last season because of an injury on his other ankle.

“That’s a problem. He was the Golden Boot winner four years ago in Russia. How is he? We didn’t see him in training yesterday, we didn’t expect to because it was a recovery session for everyone who featured in that game. They were in the gym, in the swimming pool, Kane would have certainly been having some physio on that ankle and a bit more medical attention.

“It’s a closed training session for England today, so who knows what’s going on behind closed doors. Tomorrow is the day before England’s game against the USA and all eyes will on seeing whether Kane is out there training.”

England’s next fixtures… USA – Friday November 25, kick-off 7pm

Wales – Tuesday November 29, kick-off 7pm

Boyd: England would require style change without Kane

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring England’s fifth goal with team-mates





Sky Sports’ Kris Boyd:

“I think England would need to change their style of play [if Harry Kane is ruled out]. Callum Wilson is not the same player as Kane, or having Marcus Rashford through the middle – so they’d have to change.

“It would be a massive blow. Not just because of his goals, but [the impact] on England’s style of play – because a lot of that depends on Kane.

“Yes, he’ll want to play, but England were never going to lose the game, so [maybe he should have been subbed off], because of his history with injuries.”

Kane’s history of ankle problems

Kane picked up an injury which alarmed many England fans





Kane has had a long battle with ankle injuries that have plagued his career. Here’s a look at the England skipper’s long history with ankle problems…

September – November 2016

Kane first sustained an ankle injury in a 1-0 Premier League win over Sunderland in September 2016, having scored the winner for Tottenham. He fell awkwardly in the final few minutes and scans revealed ligament damage. He ended up sitting out 10 Spurs games, also missing an international break and returned for a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on November 6.

March – April 2017

The England striker suffered a repeat problem in the early stages of the 6-0 FA Cup win at Millwall in March 2017. He tangled with Jake Cooper after getting a shot away and was unable to continue. Fears were that he would be out for a similar length of time as earlier in the season but he only missed three Spurs games.

March – April 2018

Almost one year on from his last problem, Kane went down again and it was a worrying time for both Tottenham and England fans ahead of the World Cup. It looked serious as the striker had to limp off against Bournemouth after being

caught trying to turn the ball into the net. However, it was a quickfire recovery from Kane, who only missed one Tottenham game, along with two England matches.

Harry Kane gestures to the bench after picking up an injury





January – February 2019

Another ankle problem for the England captain came early in 2019 and this time it was a bad one. He went down at the end of Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat by Manchester United and did not return to action until they played at Burnley nearly six weeks later, returning with a goal.

April – June 2019

Little over six weeks after his return Kane suffered a lateral ligament injury to his left ankle in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City. He missed nine matches and returned to start the Champions League final on June 1 but could not stop Liverpool winning 2-0.

January – February 2021

Kane, who had suffered a serious hamstring injury in 2020, was back in the treatment room for his ankle after he came off against Liverpool following a heavy challenge. A scan showed no serious ligament damage and he was able to return in 10 days, missing two games.

April 2021

Two months later Kane limped off against Everton after a challenge in the 89th minute in what turned out to be Jose Mourinho’s final game in charge of Tottenham. There were immediate concerns about the striker’s fitness for the Carabao Cup final the following weekend, but he was fit, having missed a midweek win over Southampton.

England injury crisis brewing?

More from Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

“There’s another issue because Callum Wilson is probably the natural replacement if Harry Kane is injured. Marcus Rashford might have something to say about that after he came on and scored after 49 seconds against Iran – and has been playing as an out-and-out No 9 for Manchester United this season – so maybe he’d get the nod in front of Wilson, anyway.

“But Wilson wasn’t training yesterday when we expected him to be because he’s going through a load-management programme, as England and physios call it, and that means they have concerns over some element of his legs and they didn’t want him running around and potentially aggravating something.

“We don’t think that’s too serious, but, again we didn’t think James Maddison‘s injury was too serious when he joined the camp with a slight knee injury and he told us he’d had a scan and there was no serious damage. Maddison hasn’t trained with England at all since they’ve been out here in Qatar for a week now.

“With Kane leaving the stadium in strapping, issues with Wilson – it only really leaves Rashford as the fully fit striker for England right now. Raheem Sterling came off against Iran because he got a heavy knock – we wait to see how he is. Kieran Trippier, likewise – but it’s my understanding he will be absolutely fine.

“There is a growing sense of injury problems with England. We expect Kyle Walker to be fit and back. But injuries are starting to add up and the most worrying one – at the very top of that list – is England captain Kane.”