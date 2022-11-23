Harry ‘questioned’ over reason he is ‘digging up again’ memories from





People close to Prince Harry have questioned why he is “digging up again” some of his memories from the past to include them in his upcoming work, a royal commentator has claimed. Nick Bullen, editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, claimed the Duke of Sussex “has been talking to friends from his childhood” in order to “drudge up” some of the most impactful memories from years ago, including some of the darker and more painful ones.

This move, however, left some baffled and asking why the royal would go “back over this old brand”, Mr Bullen said. While conceding he didn’t know whether Harry was planning to include these memories in his upcoming memoir or rumoured Netflix docu-series, the expert told Us Weekly: “Now, whether that’s for the book or the documentary, I don’t know, but I know a lot of people have been saying to him, ‘Why are you going back over this old brand? Why are you digging all of this up again?’ “So, I think those closest to him in the UK or those who were very close to him in the UK in the past are slightly concerned about how far he’s going. “Now, whether he puts all of that in the book or the doc, I don’t know, but he’s certainly been doing a lot of early childhood research.”

Mr Bullen’s remarks come a few weeks after a source claimed the Duke had got in touch with some of his friends in England over the summer to ask whether they could help with his memoir, titled Spare, to be released on January 10. The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, to be published by Penguin Random House worldwide in 16 different languages, promises to feature “raw, unflinching honesty” and to tell Harry’s story for the first time in his own words. The book was first announced in July last year when Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s organisation launched in late 2020, said Harry would “share the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”. While it was claimed the Duke was given an advance payment worth millions of dollars by the publisher, he has pledged to donate all his proceeds to charity. READ MORE: Meghan gushes over ‘iconic’ Sex and The City in latest Spotify podcast

As announced in October, the Duke had already given £1.5million to Sentebale, the organisation he co-founded in 2006 to help vulnerable children affected by AIDS or HIV, and announced a donation worth £300,000 to one of his patronages supporting children living with life-limiting illnesses, WellChild. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also expected to appear in a docu-series for US streaming giant Netflix, with which they signed a deal in 2020. This programme hasn’t yet been officially announced by either Archewell Productions, the Sussexes’ production powerhouse, or Netflix. However, Meghan has shared a few hints about a docu-series being in the works in two recent interviews. Speaking to New York magazine The Cut in late August, the Duchess said the one piece of her life she hasn’t been able to share yet is her love story with Harry. DON’T MISS

Asked by the publication’s interviewer Allison P. Davis whether she and the Duke were filming a documentary focused on their romance, Meghan provided a vague response, saying: “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey. I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed.” In an interview published in October by Variety magazine, Meghan was asked what the public can expect from the docu-series being directed by Liz Garbus. The Duchess said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.” Earlier this week, US publication Page Six claimed this yet to be formally announced docu-series will be released by Netflix on December 8.

