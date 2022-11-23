Categories Celebrities Here’s How Christina Applegate And Linda Cardellini’s Real Friendship Helped Shape “Dead To Me” Post author By Nora Dominick Post date November 23, 2022 No Comments on Here’s How Christina Applegate And Linda Cardellini’s Real Friendship Helped Shape “Dead To Me” “I’m so lucky to be able to play that with Christina because we are truly friends. Working with her has been magical for me.” View Entire Post › Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags Applegate, Cardellinis, Christina, dead, Friendship, helped, here’s, Linda, real, shape ← ‘Mext’ Platform To Host The ‘Metaverse Fashion Summit’ With 25K Attendees → The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 weapons | Digital Trends Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.